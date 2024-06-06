Highlights If one team had access to all three, which of Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, or Jordan Love should be cut? Who should start? Who should hold the clipboard?

Each of these three quarterbacks was dominant during the 2023 season.

The criteria for this debate includes statistical performance, age, contract, consistency, and fantasy value.

Since the advent of professional sports, arguments among fans have been one of the pinnacles of the culture of athletics. This is especially true for NFL football, and during the dog days of summer these topics seem to rise to popularity quickly.

One of those topics is the "start, bench, and cut" exercise. The idea is that if you had all three on the same team, how would you rank them?

For this edition, we'll be looking at the quarterback position. The three specific quarterbacks in this example will be Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and Tua Tagovailoa, all three of whom are angling for a big contract extension this offseason.

For this example, we will be taking the entire context regarding each player into account. It won't be a ranking based solely on current talent level, as we will also be taking into account each player's age, contract situation, consistency, and fantasy football value.

Start: Dak Prescott, DAL

Prescott nearly won the MVP award in 2023 with his dominating performance

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

For the 'start' option, Prescott takes the cake.

We'll start with the stats. Prescott was one of the most valuable players in all of football in 2023, and that was evidenced by his second-place finish in MVP voting, and fifth-place finish in Offensive Player of the Year voting. Prescott led the NFL in completions and passing touchdowns, and finished third in passing yards.

Having CeeDee Lamb to target definitely helped him out a bit, but aside from Lamb, there wasn't a ton of receiving talent on the roster. Still, Prescott was able to get his offense involved and spread the ball around as much as he could.

As for consistency, it's a big reason Prescott earned the starting nod here. Love was very impressive in the back half of the 2023 season, and did outplay Prescott in the Green Bay Packers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, he has only started for one season, and did struggle a bit at the beginning of the year. Tagovailoa does have somewhat of an argument here, but Prescott just has a longer track record, while Tua has only really played at a high level for two years.

Dak Prescott Career Stats Stat Prescott Age 30 Games Played 114 Completion % 67% Passing Yards 29,459 Passing TDs 202 INTs 74 Passer Rating 99.0 Fantasy Points* 2,167 Contract Length (years) 4 (on 4th) Contract Total $160 Million *statistic courtesy of FantasyData

Now, while both Love and Tagovailoa were impressive fantasy-wise in 2023, neither of them could compare to Prescott. Prescott was the third-highest scoring fantasy quarterback in the league in 2023, according to ESPN, with 342.8 total points. That left him behind only Josh Allen (392.6) and Jalen Hurts (356.8).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dak Prescott has been clutch when the Cowboys have needed him to be. Among all active quarterbacks who were drafted in 2016 or more recently, Prescott leads the field in game-winning drives, with 22. The three players just behind him are Josh Allen (19), Jared Goff (16), and Patrick Mahomes (16).

Now, the age and contract situation is the only spot where it can get a little complicated for Prescott. He'll turn 31 at the beginning of the season, and will also be due for a new contract after the 2024 season ends, though he hopes to get a new deal done before the campaign begins.

He is a bit older than the other two candidates, and will likely require a higher-paying contract than both Love or Tagovailoa, so that does hurt him a little bit here. Still, Tagovailoa and Love are both searching for new contracts this offseason as well, so this isn't enough to drop Prescott out of the starting spot in this exercise.

Prescott has a rock-solid argument for being the best statistical quarterback, with the highest fantasy-value of the three, and has arguably been the most consistent. The combination of these three makes him the starter.

Bench: Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

Miami's dynamic quarterback led the NFL in passing yards in 2023

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Although it's very close between the remaining two, Tagovailoa will end up being the player on the sidelines with the head set.

Statistically, Tagovailoa is one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last couple of years. His 2022 season was outstanding, as he led the league in yards per attempt (8.9), yards per completion (13.7), and passer rating (105.5). He continued that success into the 2023 season, and he wound up finishing the year as the league-leader in passing yards, with a whopping 4,624.

Consistency is a big factor for Tagovailoa ranking ahead of Love here. In a couple of years, Love will likely end up proving to be the more consistent QB, but as of right now, it's hard to rank him above Tagovailoa. Love has had one consistent stretch as a starter, and that was in the second half of the 2023 season.

It's not his fault that he's only been given the opportunity to start for one year in his time in the NFL, but it's hard to rank him higher than Tua here, who has put together back-to-back impressive seasons.

Tua Tagovailoa Career Stats Stat Tagovailoa Games Played 53 Completion % 66.9% Passing Yards 12,369 Passing TD's 81 Interceptions 37 Passer Rating 97.1 Fantasy Points* 817.7 Contract Length (years) 5 (on 5) Contract Total $30.2 million *statistic courtesy of FantasyData

Tagovailoa is last among these three when it comes to fantasy value, but it's not by a large margin. Tagovailoa was still a solid fantasy football asset in 2023, finishing 11th among all NFL quarterbacks with just over 270 total points. The number of play-makers he has on his offense, combined with his large passing numbers, make him a safe play in fantasy in 2024.

Now, as for his age and contract, it's very similar to Love. Tagovailoa is currently on the Miami Dolphins' fifth year option from his rookie contract, and he'll become a free agent after the 2024 season.

There have been reports that both him and the Dolphins would like to get a deal done soon, but it will be an expensive one. However, all three of these quarterbacks are in line for expensive contract extensions, so that's not much of a deciding factor here.

Tagovailoa has put up some very impressive stats, especially over the past two seasons. However, his lack of fantasy value compared to Prescott and Love, as well as a presumably expensive contract extension makes him the bench player.

Cut: Jordan Love, GB

Love was excellent in his first year as a starter, but still needs to prove himself in 2024

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, the player getting cut in this scenario is Love.

Statistically, the 2023 season was a tale of two different halves for Love. Love, and the Packers as a whole, had plenty of struggles to begin the year, and they got off to a pretty rough start.

The team finished the season on a tear, though, and a large portion of the credit for that goes to Love. In his first year as a starter, Love had a 64.2% completion rate, 4,159 passing yards, and 32 passing touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

Now, consistency is really the only area in which Love is severely behind Prescott and Tagovailoa. It's not really his fault either, as he can't control the fact that he's only had a chance to start for one year. For now, though, it's pretty tough to make the argument that Love has been as consistent as Prescott or Tagovailoa when he's only been a starter for one year, hduring half of which he didn't play great.

Jordan Love Career Statistics Stat Love Games Played 27 (only started 18) Completion % 64.2% Passing Yards 4,765 Passing TD's 35 Interceptions 14 Passer Rating 94.0 Fantasy Points* 351.9 Contract Length (years) 1 (on 1) Contract Total $13.5 million *statistic courtesy or FantasyData

Now, when it comes to fantasy value, Love was very impressive. During the 2023 season, Love finished with the fifth-most total fantasy points of all quarterbacks, with 319. Love finished just over 20 points behind Prescott, but was able to amass a pretty sizable lead compared to Tagovailoa, who finished nearly 50 points behind Love.

When it comes to Love's age and contract, he's in a bit more interesting situation than the other two in the league. Although Love is 25, and in the final year of his rookie contract, he's only had one season as a starter, and this makes things complicated.

His age doesn't matter much because he sat behind Aaron Rodgers for two years, but the fact that he's up for a contract extension despite having such little experience as a starter under his belt, Love might actually end up seeing a cheaper contract—which could be done before training camp—than the likes of Prescott and Tagovailoa.

Overall, Love could very well have a better career than both of these two. Still, at this point, he's too unproven, and Prescott and Tagovailoa have been consistent enough to force Love into the 'cut' spot.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.