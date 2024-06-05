Highlights Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs were highly sought-after free agents and inked multi-year deals this offseason.

All three players have different skill sets, making them better suited for different situations.

Given the choice between Barkley, Jacobs, and Henry, who should be started, benched, and cut?

Following a tumultuous 2024 NFL offseason, which saw several premier running backs fail to secure long-term extensions with their respective teams, concerns surrounding the position’s future were at an all-time high. It appeared that teams simply didn’t value running backs past their second contract. This spring, however, has put that narrative to bed with numerous backs signing multi-year deals with new teams (and a few getting extensions with their current team).

The three most notable running backs to find a new home this offseason are Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs. All three are talented yet excel in different facets of the sport, making much of their appeal dependent on the situation. With that said, stating that all three backs are equally good in different ways would be an oversimplification of the current running back hierarchy.

Despite these differences in running style and skill sets, these three players shouldn’t be viewed as equals entering the 2024 season.

When factoring in talent, age, and durability, here is how the three former All-Pros rate out.

Start: Derrick Henry

Henry can be a difference-maker in Baltimore despite pushing 30

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It may feel sacrilegious to give a soon-to-be 30-year-old back the starting nod over younger players with less tread on the tire, but Derrick Henry has challenged what we believe to be true about a running back’s shelf life.

The wear and tear theory simply hasn’t applied to the Alabama product. Henry has led the league in carries in four of the last five seasons, with the only exception being in 2021, when he missed nine games.

Derrick Henry Career Stats Stat Category Numbers Age 29 Games Played 119 Rushes 2,030 Rushing yards 9,502 Rushing TDs 90 Fantasy Points* 1,735 Contract Length (Years) 2 Contract Total $18M

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring.

Henry’s twitch and acceleration have taken a step back in recent years, but he remains one of the league’s most physically punishing and powerful rushers. A core reason for optimism is the improved situation in Baltimore, compared to Tennessee.

For years, Henry was forced to run behind a subpar offensive line, limiting opportunities for big gains and putting immense pressure on the star running back.

The Ravens plan on using Henry as much as they can, with their offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently telling Ravens reporter Ryan Mink that he hopes to see Henry get over 300 carries this season:

"I know this: If (Henry) carries it 300 times, we're having a helluva year,". "It means we're running it a lot. It means we're up in games. We want him to finish, (and) we want him to be the closer."

The Tennessee Titans offense was a house of cards propped up by Henry. With the Baltimore Ravens, the hope is Henry won’t have to overextend himself and can be a more efficient rusher.

Bench: Saquon Barkley

Barkley's wavering health has held him back and forced him to change his play style

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

When fully healthy, newly signed Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is a force to be reckoned with and one of the pound-for-pound greatest athletes to play the position. Unfortunately, Barkley’s body has struggled to hold up for a full 17-game season, making it difficult for him to maximize his incredible gifts.

Saquon Barkley Career Stats Stat Category Numbers Age 27 Games Played 74 Rushes 1,201 Rushing yards 5,211 Rushing TDs 35 Fantasy Points 1157.1 Contract Length (Years) 3 Contract Total $37.75M

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring.

Like Henry, Barkley has upgraded situations and will be running behind a far superior offensive line. Still, there are concerns about his wear and tear. Due to the plethora of injuries Barkley has endured, his home-run play ability has taken a hit. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year still has the football sense to produce, but as a slower-paced, patient running back, he isn’t as special.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley missed a total of 21 games from 2019 to 2021.

Barkley seems to be fitting in well so far with the Eagles, and the upgrade in Barkley's supporting cast should help him realize his full potential, whatever that may be at this point in his career.

"I'm excited to be here with this team," Barkley said. "I feel like we can do something special. That's a ways, ways away, so just continue to come in one day at a time and try to get better."

Barkley’s 2023 season can be interpreted in a couple of different ways. While some may be convinced that the Giants were responsible for their running back’s decline in production, it’s fair to question what Barkley has left, given his extensive injury history. He can reinvent himself in Philadelphia, but whether he’ll be worth the $37.75 million contract he signed this spring remains to be seen.

Cut: Josh Jacobs

Jacobs' 2023 inconsistency makes him more of a question this season

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers tailback Josh Jacobs is another fascinating study. After a breakout 2022 season, Jacobs posted career lows in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per carry. Ultimately, this dip in production wasn’t enough to stop the Packers from signing him to a four-year deal for $48 million and severing ties with long-time back Aaron Jones in the process.

Although Jacobs is a skilled back, he lacks the resume of some of his more accomplished. In his five seasons in the NFL, Jacobs has been elite for one of them, making his claim as an elite running back a flimsy one. There are certainly flashes of greatness, as Jacobs was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, but physical traits are lacking, at least in comparison to Henry and Barkley.

Josh Jacobs Career Stats Stat Category Numbers Age 26 Games Played 73 Rushes 1,305 Rushing yards 5,545 Rushing TDs 46 Fantasy Points 1059.8 Contract Length (Years) 4 Contract Total $48M

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring.

His blue-collar running style gives him a relatively high floor and should mesh well behind Green Bay’s offensive line. Jacobs seems to be motivated that he can hit another gear in Green Bay.

"For me, it’s big to be able to show and prove myself to the team. I think that’s important no matter what you’ve done in the past. I think it’s important for the guys to see that so they can respect it."

Still, it’s up to Jacobs to prove his 2022 season wasn’t an aberration. As the youngest player in this scenario, it would be foolish to write Jacobs off entirely, but it would be equally naive to assume a change of scenery is all that’s needed to fully unlock Jacobs.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.