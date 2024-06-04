Highlights Entering the 2024 NFL season, who would be the best tight end to start, bench, and cut between George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Sam LaPorta.

One tight end is more proven than the other two, making him an easy choice for a starter.

Youth and inexperience puts a talented and promising tight end on the outside looking in.

For years, tight end has been considered a top-heavy position in the NFL. Although it lacks the depth of wide receiver, upper-echelon tight ends are definite game changers and can hold multiple functions in their respective offenses. Few teams have the privilege of acquiring a tight end, knowing ahead of time he will be one of the elites, let alone the ability to choose between three.

This is why these discussions are so fascinating, as the lack of realism allows for discourse that wouldn’t otherwise be relevant in more practical conversations. Sam LaPorta, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews are all great tight ends, but how do they rank for the 2024 season?

Start: George Kittle

Kittle is the best all-around and most accomplished tight end of this bunch

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Giving anyone but Kittle the starting nod would feel wrong, considering he is coming off a first-team All-Pro selection and a season in which he led all tight ends in receiving yards. Kittle has been widely considered the league’s best pure tight end for years due to his deadly combination of blocking and athleticism.

George Kittle Career Stats Stat Kittle Age 30 Games Played 98 Receptions 460 Receiving Yards 6,274 Total TDs 37 Contract Length (Years) 5 Contract Total $75M

He’s not quite as dynamic after the catch as he was early on in his career, but Kittle’s top gear is still among the best in the league and provides the San Francisco 49ers with another explosive weapon. Despite his underwhelming performance in Super Bowl 58, Kittle is the best-rounded tight end the game has to offer, and until that is proven otherwise, he has to be the starter.

The case against Kittle would have to do little with his on-field performance and center around logistical issues. Kittle is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the league, making for a greater investment. Assuming Kittle’s price tag for 2024 is independent of the situation, an argument can be made for going after a more affordable player.

Additionally, Kittle will turn 31 in October. Most tight ends, especially those as physical as Kittle, don’t age gracefully and experience regression at an accelerated rate. All that being said, much of this is speculative. Kittle’s health has improved in recent years, missing just two games due to injury in the last two seasons, and his tape suggests he will continue to perform at a high level in 2024.

Bench: Mark Andrews

Andrews has all the skills to return to his earlier dominance

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

It was once thought that Baltimore Ravens standout Mark Andrews’ 2021 season signified a changing of the guard. The then 26-year-old reeled in 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, earning himself a first-team All-Pro selection, beating out both Travis Kelce and Kittle for the honor.

Mark Andrews Career Stats Stat Andrews Age 28 Games Played 87 Receptions 381 Receiving Yards 4,857 Total TDs 40 Contract Length (Years) 4 Contract Total $56M

Unfortunately, injuries to both Andrews and quarterback Lamar Jackson in the last two seasons have stopped the Oklahoma product from building on that impetus. When healthy, Andrews is the most dependable pass-catcher the Ravens have to offer and is a sufficient run-blocker.

If Andrews can stay fully healthy in 2024, he can reestablish himself as a premier tight end and capture another All-Pro selection, but until then, he is benched. Andrews will turn 29 right before the season starts, which puts him squarely in his physical prime. It would be foolish to write off Andrews this early. Age, talent, and situation have him poised for a return to form.

Cut: Sam LaPorta

LaPorta is an incredibly promising tight end who could eventually be TE1

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the criterion for this list is who the better tight end will be for the 2024 season. If the prompt was tweaked to put greater emphasis on contract and long-term implications, LaPorta of the Detroit Lions would take the cake.

At 23, he’s considerably younger than both Kittle and Andrews and is on a far more affordable contract. LaPorta made history as a rookie, breaking the rookie tight end reception mark, and was a second-team All-Pro.

Sam LaPorta Career Stats Stat LaPorta Age 23 Games Played 17 Receptions 86 Receiving Yards 889 Total TDs 10 Contract Length (Years) 4 Contract Total $9.65M

The difference between LaPorta and players like Kittle and Andrews is that he isn’t as proven. Of course, he was excellent as a rookie, but so was Kyle Pitts. Both Andrews and Kittle have shown that they can be the best tight end in the league for a 17-game stretch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sam LaPorta is the first rookie tight end to finish as the overall fantasy TE1 in 1-point PPR scoring in 35 years.

For LaPorta, there are still questions whether he is the best tight end in his own division when T.J. Hockenson is healthy. LaPorta was a great possession receiver last season. He’ll now have to prove he can be a weapon after the catch to gain ground on the Kittles and Kelces of the world.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.