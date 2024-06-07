Highlights Given the choice between Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, and Micah Parsons, who would you start, bench, and cut?

The trio finished first, second, and third in last season's Defensive Player of the Year voting, making for an intense debate.

All three players bring unique skillsets to the table, making for difficult comparisons.

The 2023 season concluded with the triumvirate of Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, and the Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons making up the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

All three had compelling cases, given their different play strengths and builds. While Garrett ultimately came out on top for the award, the voting gave fans little closure in what has become a highly contested debate.

The 2024 season looks to entail much of the same, as all three have strong chances at solidifying themselves at the top of the list.

Start: Myles Garrett

Garrett is the best pure edge in the NFL

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is defined by his impact, which goes beyond the stat sheet. While many fans fixate on box score stats, such as sacks and tackles for loss, they seldom underscore a player’s true value. Of course, sacks are the ideal outcome for any pass rusher on a given down, but they only make up a small percentage of a player’s reps.

Myles Garrett Career Stats Stat Category Numbers Age 28 Games Played 100 Total Tackles 305 Sacks 88.5 Contract Length (Years) 5 Contract Total $125M

Garrett recorded 14 sacks on 862 total defensive snaps, according to PFF, only accounting for 1.7 percent of his time on the field. Simply disregarding the other 98.3 percent of Garrett’s reps because he didn’t tackle the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage would be ignorant and irresponsible.

Although Garrett might not be the best in the league at recording sacks, his ability to make an impact even when he isn’t getting them separates him from his peers.

Garrett ranked second in both pass rush win rate and double team win rate while also finishing in the top 10 in run stop win rate among all edge rushers, according to ESPN. Not to mention the impact the this 6'4", 272-pound monster has had in terms of blocking kicks.

One of the best pound-for-pound athletes in the game, Garrett’s ability to blend power and speed makes him an unstoppable force on every down. Garrett may not be the sack machine that Watt is or the pressure generator that Parsons is, but he is the best all-around edge this league has to offer at the moment.

Bench: Micah Parsons

Parsons' pass-rush prowess makes him a game-changer in Dallas

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As a pure pass-rusher, Parsons has a claim as the best in the NFL. As previously mentioned, Garrett finished the 2023 season second in both pass rush win rate and double team rate. The only man he trailed in either category was Parsons, who led the league. Parsons is a phenomenal athlete, and his conversion from inside linebacker to full-time edge encapsulates his raw talent and work ethic.

Micah Parsons Career Stats Stat Category Numbers Age 25 Games Played 50 Tackles 213 Sacks 40.5 Contract Length (Years) 4 Contract Total $17M

The Penn State product overwhelms even the league’s most athletic tackles with his speed. When Parsons wins, he doesn’t simply work through his blocker; he leaves him in the dust, often getting to the quarterback before he has time to scan the field.

The only thing stopping Parsons from being a starter on this list is his iffy run defense.

Some of this can be attributed to Parsons’ size, as he’s on the smaller side of league edges at 6'3" and 245 pounds, but he also has an undeniable tendency to over-pursue the quarterback regardless of the situation, leaving his gap unattended.

Although pass-rushing ability comes at a premium in this league, it isn’t everything, and it’s challenging to put Parsons over a far better all-around player just because he is marginally better on passing downs. Having just turned 25, Parsons may only be entering his prime, a scary thought for opposing offenses (and the Cowboys' salary cap team). As Watt and Garrett approach 30, Parsons’ game may soon be unrivaled.

Cut: T.J. Watt

Watt's advanced stats don't quite measure up with Parsons and Garrett

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Based on how sack numbers have been discussed so far, it’s easy to understand why Watt is the odd man out. Football is a game of inches and, in the making of this list, one of small margins. Watt is a great player and will go down as a Hall of Famer once his career concludes.

T.J. Watt Career Stats Stat Category Numbers Age 29 Games Played 104 Tackles 401 Sacks 96.5 Contract Length (Years) 4 Contract Total $112M

Despite three-time DPOY Aaron Donald tapping Watt as the best defensive player in the league now that he's retired, the advanced numbers say he isn’t quite the difference maker Parsons and Garrett are.

He doesn’t draw as many double teams as either and has more bad reps. Furthermore, Watt isn’t as explosive of an athlete, limiting his ability to get to the ball carrier with haste. Watt’s stable on-ball production over the years postulates that his numbers are no coincidence.

He’s led the league in sacks in three of the last four years. But as stated before, these 19 plays are a limited sample and what Parsons and Garrett did on the remaining 800+ plays made up for the five-sack difference.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2021, T.J. Watt ranks 1st in sacks (47.0), 5th in TFLs (48), and 1st in forced fumbles (10).

As long as Watt continues producing at this level, he will find himself in the thick of DPOY conversations. With that said, Garrett’s selection last season shows voters’ heightened awareness of advanced analytics and willingness to look beyond sack totals in evaluating performance.

Watt is entering his age-30 season, and his injuries have begun to mount over the years. This makes him the most questionable of the three for the 2024 season.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.