Key Takeaways One player that every Premier League team must upgrade has been named.

Full-back is a major area of concern for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Robert Sanchez's mistakes could prompt Chelsea to seek an improved goalkeeper.

The Premier League is an ever-evolving division where, to continuously compete at the highest level, some cutthroat decisions regarding playing squads need to be made. While loyalty and romance in football are becoming fewer and farther between, the reality is that hanging on to players who are past their sell-by date is detrimental to clubs.

This may mean considering letting a player who has been a star for your team move on when the time is right or simply replacing a player with someone of higher quality. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of one star for every Premier League team who could be upgraded, along with the reasons why.

∫Premier League Starter's That Could be Upgraded Club Position Player Reason Arsenal LW Gabriel Martinelli Not fulfilled potential Aston Villa RB Matty Cash Failed to recapture best form Bournemouth CAM Ryan Christie Poor performances Brentford ST Kevin Schade Poor goal record Brighton RB Joel Veltman Age Chelsea GK Robert Sanchez Too many mistakes Crystal Palace CM Jefferson Lerma Poor performances Everton LB Ashley Young Age Fulham RB Kenny Tete Overstayed welcome/weak link Ipswich Town CM Kalvin Philipps Poor form for numerous years Leicester CB Wout Faes Weaker than defensive partners Liverpool LB Andy Robertson Struggling to adapt to Slot Manchester City RB Kyle Walker Past his best Manchester United LB Luke Shaw Unreliable with injuries Newcastle RW Jacob Murphy Weak link Nottingham Forest GK Matz Sels Inconsistent in a well performing team Southampton CB Jack Stephens Statistically, the worst performer Tottenham CM Yves Bissouma Not living up to expectation West Ham ST Michail Antonio Age and current goal record Wolves CB Craig Dawson Age

Arsenal - LW - Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is reaching the point in his career where potential alone is not enough. The Brazilian is already in a battle to keep his spot with Leandro Trossard, and if the Gunners want to make strides toward the league title, they need a genuinely world-class winger on the opposite side of Bukayo Saka - not just a player many hoped would become one.

Aston Villa - RB - Matty Cash

Polish international Matty Cash hasn’t done much wrong, but the right-back spot remains one of the weaker areas in Unai Emery’s squad. Upgrading the position and allowing Cash to serve as a dependable rotational option who can step in when needed would provide a real boost at Villa Park.

Bournemouth - CAM - Ryan Christie

The level of success Ryan Christie achieved at Celtic has not translated to the Vitality Stadium. Despite playing in a creative role, he has yet to provide his Bournemouth teammates with a single assist this season.

Brentford - ST - Kevin Schade

It was always going to be difficult to replace Ivan Toney up top, but the early signs are that Kevin Schade is not the man to do so. With no goals in the Premier League this season, Brentford will hope that club record signing Igor Thiago will do a better job when he returns from injury.

Brighton - RB - Joel Veltman

Joel Veltman has been ever-reliable at the Amex, but he is also on the wrong side of 30. Father time catches up with everyone, so it would be smart for Brighton to look ahead to the future, as they already do so effectively.

Chelsea - GK - Robert Sanchez

No matter how often Enzo Maresca defends him, it is hard to ignore the fact that Robert Sanchez is not anywhere near the level of Chelsea goalkeeping greats like Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois. The Spaniard is culpable for mistakes far too often.

Crystal Palace - CM - Jefferson Lerma

Adam Wharton's emergence as a potential star at the heart of the Crystal Palace midfield needs to be complemented by a more physical partner. While Jefferson Lerma fits that role, an upgrade of a similar quality to Wharton wouldn't go amiss at Selhurst Park.

Everton - LB - Ashley Young

Ashley Young is old enough to have a son who is now playing professional football. It's quite apparent that he doesn't have long left at the top level, and Everton need to have a contingency plan in place for when the former Premier League winner calls it quits.

Fulham - RB - Kenny Tete

The Dutch defender has been a hit or miss figure at Craven Cottage, but is likely a name that Marco Silva will be looking at replacing in the near future in order to find someone at the same level as left-back and Manchester United target Antonee Robinson.

Ipswich Town - CM - Kalvin Phillips

No longer the Yorkshire Pirlo. Kalvin Phillips may only be a recent arrival at Portman Road, but he has continued his poor form that has held him back for a number of seasons. It's becoming increasingly unlikely he will ever reach international level again.

Leicester City - CB - Wout Faes

A solid defence is important for any team looking to stay in the Premier League. As of right now, Wout Faes is statistically the weakest in the Leicester backline and Steve Cooper will be hoping that doesn't end up costing him.

Liverpool - LB - Andy Robertson

A harsh conclusion to come to for one of the greatest ever Premier League full-backs. However, injuries and difficulty adjusting to Arne Slot's style of play has impacted Andy Robertson's impact at Liverpool could make him a fall guy moving forward.

Manchester City - RB - Kyle Walker

To be fair, it is already debatable whether Kyle Walker is an active starter for Manchester City, with Rico Lewis more frequently preferred. However, time is definitely running out on the speedster, whose legs are starting to give up on him.

Manchester United - LB - Luke Shaw

Patience with Luke Shaw is wearing thin at Old Trafford. Having not played for the Red Devils since February, his consistent absence has left a gigantic hole at left-back. With a new manager coming in, Shaw is at risk of just being replaced by a more reliable alternative altogether.

Newcastle United - RW - Jacob Murphy

Credit where it's due to Jacob Murphy. He has outlasted what money would've expected of him when the new owners arrived at St James' Park. For all his hard work though, he does stand out as being below the level that the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon are at.

Nottingham Forest - GK - Matz Sels

Another tough call to make, as Nottingham Forest have been spectacular to start the 2024/25 campaign. And Matz Sel hasn't been bad himself, but compared to the likes of Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas before him, the Belgian is a downgrade to what the City Ground has seen in recent years.

Southampton - CB - Jack Stephens

A familiar face at St Mary's, Jack Stephens has struggled since his return to the Premier League. Southampton are already up against it when it comes to survival, but Stephen's displays have not helped matters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Stephens is Southampton's lowest-rated player in the Premier League according to WhoScored, with a rating of 5.75.

Tottenham Hotspur - CM -Yves Bissouma

While he has improved since his struggles during his first season, it is still apparent that Yves Bissouma is not at the same level he appeared to have been at Brighton. It might not be long before Ange Postecoglou hands the likes of Archie Gray more game time in his place.

West Ham United - ST - Michail Antonio

When in trouble, break glass and restore Michail Antonio to the starting XI. The Jamaican international has outlasted many start signings and is one of the club's greatest additions, but at 34, the Hammers are going to need to stop relying on him to plug a whole up top sooner rather than later.

Wolves - CB - Craig Dawson

Much of what was said about Antonio applies to Craig Dawson. The defender has become an iconic figure in the Midlands and continues to do well at Wolves, but age is catching up to him and Wolves will need more than his experience in their defence in the near future, especially without Max Kilman.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - accurate as of 01/11/2024