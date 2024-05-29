Highlights Derrick White continues to shine as a two-way player for Boston in the Playoffs.

White's historic defensive impact in the ECF versus Indiana was truly impressive.

White's game-winning three-pointer and defensive prowess have been crucial for the Celtics.

Derrick White has turned out to be a home run trade acquisition for the Boston Celtics from the San Antonio Spurs, and over the past two seasons, he has made tons of big plays for Boston. He's stepped up in the NBA Playoffs as well, and in Boston's current playoff run, it's been more of the same for White.

White's game-winning three-pointer at the end of Game 4 was the deciding play for Boston to land a series sweep of the Indiana Pacers, and earn a trip to the 2024 NBA Finals. It was such a clutch play in a timely spot for White, and as he's proven with Boston, he's a heck of a player, and he's gotten better and better in the playoffs.

White once again came up big for the Celtics in that series versus the Pacers on both ends, and as he's shown throughout his Boston tenure, his two-way play was on-point. In that realm, one statistic from StatMamba on X illustrated how crucial White was in that series for Boston, and it was quite telling about White's impact.

White had a Profound Two-Way Impact vs. Indiana

White continues to make plays for Boston in the Playoffs

Against the Pacers, White averaged 16.8 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds over the four games, and registered just two total turnovers.

As was expressed above by StatMamba, though, White's defensive prowess was on display as a defensive playmaker as well. He averaged 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per outing in the Eastern Conference Finals versus Indiana, and as was demonstrated there, it was a historic performance from White, who has established himself as quite the all-around contributor for Boston. Despite him cooling off in Indiana, his finishing and decision-making were on-point, and his defense helped ignite the Celtics, including in a Game 3 comeback from 18 down.

White's Splits Versus Indiana in ECF Category Stat PPG 16.8 3PT% 33.3% TS% 57.9% TRB 19 TOTAL AST 26 TOTAL STL 8 TOTAL BLK 9

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are Boston's two top players, and both had their share of big plays for the Celtics, along with Jrue Holiday, and plus, Brown was awarded the Larry Bird as the MVP of the ECF. But, White's two-way expertise has been there consistently.

While he was only two-of-nine from three-point range in Game 4 (even with the deciding one with 43.9 seconds left), White had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, and his defensive pressure and impact was undeniable. In that closeout contest, he had a whopping five steals and three blocks.

For a 6-foot-4 guard, White's shot blocking ability at this level is unbelievable, and his outstanding defensive IQ and hands have made Boston even more disruptive. Both of those things were shown throughout this last series, even in tight games, and on so many occasions in his Celtics' tenure thus far.

Granted, it didn't help Indiana that Tyrese Haliburton missed the last two games of the series, and either of the Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves would figure to be much tougher opponents in the NBA Finals. Regardless, White is a player who seems to be shining on the big stage, and on both ends, he looks to be a difference-maker that's been clutch, too.