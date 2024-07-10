Highlights Paul George signed a four-year, $213 million deal with 76ers, likely forming the last iteration of a Joel Embiid-led team in Philadelphia.

George excels both on and away from the ball, which aligns perfectly with the Sixers' needs around Tyrese Maxey and Embiid.

The nine-time All-Star's arrival carries some health concerns, but his disrupting defense will shine under coach Nick Nurse.

It was the big splash of an otherwise tranquil free agency.

At 3 a.m. ET on July 1, just nine hours after the 2024 NBA free agency period had officially begun, the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George announced that they agreed on a four-year, $213 million contract.

The Sixers had religiously protected their cap space. Then they enlisted the charismatic presence of legend Julius Erving for a meeting with George, but when they saw the 34-year-old donning an Allen Iverson t-shirt, they knew both parties were ready to strike a deal.

George’s arrival in Philadelphia marks the Sixers’ likely final attempt at constructing a championship-level team around Joel Embiid and the first iteration of a roster entirely crafted by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

Morey and the front office endured a public feud with James Harden in the process to ensure the Sixers had the necessary cap space to attract the top-notch forward, and it paid off.

In many respects, this signing will define the fate of The Process Era in South Philly.

George and the renewed Sixers now confront the task of redeeming a decade of mismanagement, misfortune and underachievement.

Here are five stats to flesh out George’s seamless fit and the towering, burdensome expectations awaiting him in the City of Brotherly Love. ​​​​​​

1 Willingness to Thrive Without the Ball

George doesn't need to dominate the offense

Last season, George’s on-ball duties took a significant downturn as the Clippers pivoted towards a Harden-centric offense following the trade in early November.

George’s usage and assist rates dropped to their lowest numbers since his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017-18.

The nine-time All-Star transitioned from a primary offensive catalyst to somewhat of a play-finisher role, and he registered the highest true-shooting percentage of his career (61.3 percent) under those terms.

George's accuracy on catch-and-shoot threes reached 45.4 percent on 4.4 attempts per contest, the highest mark in his career and second-best in the league last season.

By virtue of his smooth shot release and relocation aptitudes, Philly’s newest forward ranked third best in spot-up efficiency at 1.29 points per possession.

The Sixers were determined to bolster their wings with a high-volume, high-efficiency shooter to complement Tyrese Maxey ’s offensive growth and Embiid’s scoring gravity. George’s neat fit lies in his willingness to excel without the ball, as he spent only 18 percent of his time on offense with the ball in his hands last year.

In contrast, Brandon Ingram and Jimmy Butler , two of the Sixers’ other rumored interests, spent around 25 percent of their offensive time handling the ball.

George will also add a new dimension to Philly’s offense with his movement and off-the-screen shooting abilities. The Sixers’ newest swingman possesses excellent body control and footwork on the catch, which enabled the Clippers to unleash him via pin-downs and off-ball screens.

Embiid has historically thrived alongside movement shooters in dynamic two-man games, and the Sixers are poised to leverage George’s great shooting skills in that regard.

2 George Is a Versatile Shot-Maker

He was in the 97th percentile in pull-up and catch-and-shoot efficiency

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Coupled with his remarkable off-the-catch prowess, George’s ability to create his own shot has solidified him as one of the league’s most versatile shot-makers of the last decade.

Over the past eight seasons, the 2024 All-Star has consistently ranked above the 90th percentile in both pull-up and catch-and-shoot three-point shooting talent, a feat only Stephen Curry managed to match, according to bball-index.com.

This dual shot-making profile is precisely where George distances himself from Embiid’s past co-stars.

Harden was an absurdly gifted, deceptively dangerous pull-up threat from beyond the arc, but his utility always collapsed when he had to give up the ball, and Jimmy Butler was an outright underwhelming shot-maker during his time in Philly.

Although he doesn’t apply much pressure on the rim, relying on his silky-smooth pull-ups instead, George can still consistently create and nail any shots he desires. Weaponizing his lanky 6-foot-9 frame and high release point to shoot over defenders, the 14-year NBA veteran ranked in the top 10 in isolation efficiency last season among all qualifying players.

The Sixers have always struggled when Embiid is off the floor; they were outscored by 47 points in the 45 minutes without Embiid in their last postseason series against the New York Knicks . George’s shot creation will help steady the ship during Embiid’s breathers.

In 727 minutes without Harden on the floor last season, George upscaled his offensive production by 6.3 points and 5.6 assists per 100 possessions, all while improving his true shooting percentage by 7 percent.

Paul George Stats With/Without James Harden Stat With Harden Without Harden Points per 100 Possessions 31.4 37.7 Assists per 100 Possessions 10.6 16.2 TS% 58.8 65.6

The plug-and-play allure of George’s profile is particularly enticing for the Sixers, as their newest star can seamlessly adjust his offensive load on the fly depending on the team’s needs.

The Sixers’ lack of volume shooters (Philadelphia ranked 25th in three-point frequency) had become their offense’s biggest structural flaw.

Adding a multifaceted shooter like George, who launches around eight bombs from long range per game, will go a long way in addressing that.

3 Strong Playmaking Chops

George is efficient as a ball-handler on pick-and-rolls

With Embiid turning 30 last season, the Sixers are under immense pressure to finally make a deep playoff run, and George’s importance should magnify in these crucial moments.

The Sixers have pivoted from a post-heavy offense to a more frontal, pick-and-roll-oriented offense over the past few years, following Emiid’s growth in face-up and driving situations. This stylistic shift should have led to a more resounding playoff offense, but Philly has struggled to execute its power plays when the lights are brightest.

They ranked last among all playoff teams in pick-and-roll efficiency last season, averaging just 0.75 points per play.

George ranked fourth in efficiency as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations last season.

“PG13” (or shall I say “PG8”, now?) isn’t as fiery on his first step or as explosive jumping off two feet. Still, his pull-up threat, elusive footwork and devious changes of pace combine to make him a methodically lethal scorer around screens and one who should age well.

Last year, the Sixers’ offense also stalled as the Knicks' tenacious wings smothered Philly’s ball-handlers, most of whom were undersized guards. Maxey was too small to exploit New York loading up the defense on his drives with skip passes, and when they did manage to create a mismatch on Embiid, the ball often took too long to reach him in the right spots.

Philadelphia’s paint touches per game plummeted from 19.9 in the regular season to just 15.7 against the Knicks. In George, the Sixers have a jumbo-sized, savvy wing who will comfortably hit Embiid in the pocket in pick-and-rolls and, all things considered, can work as a facilitator in high-pressure situations.

4 George's Disruptive Length On Defense

He was fourth in steal rate among forwards in 2023-24

On the other end of hardwood, George’s arrival in Pennsylvania remains as immaculately befitting.

In their first year under Nick Nurse, the Sixers became a frighteningly disruptive defensive team, ranking fourth in opponent turnovers generated, first in intercepted passes and tied for second in deflections per game.

With his 6-foot-11 wingspan and honed instincts, George has been one of the league’s most active defenders throughout his career. He rotates from the weak side to jump passing lanes or swipes at ball-handlers' attacks.

His 2 percent steal rate last season ranked fourth best among 88 qualifying forwards.

Nurse is renowned for effectively weaponizing his defenders’ length with his proactive, floor-shrinking schemes, and George will fit handsomely within those plans.

Finally, the two-way star’s flexible lower body and ability to lower his center of gravity make him an impressively versatile defender even at his age, as highlighted by his 98th-percentile ranking in defensive positional versatility.

5 Health Question Marks

George has missed an average of 26 games over the past four years

This is where George’s arrival faces its biggest risk and, potentially, could turn into an infuriatingly disastrous failure.

In the four seasons post-COVID, the California native has appeared in only 67 percent of all possible Los Angeles Clippers games and shared the court with Kawhi Leonard for just 15 of the Clippers’ 30 playoff games since the bubble.

As the last four years of Clippers basketball evidenced, pairing two injury-prone stars can have dire consequences, especially considering they’ll command a large chunk of your salary cap.

Embiid's and George’s contracts will jointly account for 59 percent of the Sixers’ total payroll next season, while both miss an average of one-third of their teams’ regular-season games.

Embiid stated that building continuity would be crucial to the new-look Sixers’ success. They can only hope George’s arrival reverses a decade of injury misfortune in Philadelphia.

That’s where his fit with the Sixers epitomizes the entire Process; theoretically perfect, yet so frail. The expectations are pretty straightforward given George’s accolades; he merely has to replicate 90 percent of last year’s performance to be a transformative complement — the missing piece — alongside Embiid and Maxey.

But when that crucial moment looms, when Philly leans on him to bury a game-deciding three or take on the Jayson Tatums (rare as they are) of the world, George will unequivocally have to deliver.

With George landing in the City of Brotherly Love, the final chapter of The Process is poised to be its most glorious. Time to make history, gentlemen.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used here come from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com, bball-index.com.