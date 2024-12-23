A damning graphic has outlined exactly where Ange Postecoglou's problems lie after Tottenham's sobering 6-3 defeat at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday. The defeat leaves Spurs 11th in the table going into Christmas, despite having scored more goals than any other team in the division at this stage of the campaign.

It is at the other end of the pitch where the North Londoners have really been struggling. With Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, and Destiny Udogie all out, Postecoglou has had to resort to a makeshift backline that includes Fraser Forster between the sticks and teenage midfielder Archie Gray at centre-back. Whether it is selection or set-up based, the problems are clearly mounting for the Australian boss as shown by the recent defensive statistics.

Stats Show Tottenham's Defensive Horror Show in December

Spurs sit bottom in many key areas

In a graphic revealed by Sky Sports that has been widely shared on social media, it is shown that in December, no team has conceded more goals or chances than Tottenham in the Premier League. In the five games they have played, Spurs have conceded 12 goals and faced a staggering 85 shots (an average of 17 efforts per game).

Furthermore, 37 of those shots have been on target, with 25 classified as "big chances." Spurs have also recorded an xG against score of 13.5 during this period, suggesting that a combination of good goalkeeping and poor finishing from opponents has prevented them from conceding even more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nine teams have conceded more goals than Tottenham in the Premier League so far this season.

From these games, Postecoglou's side have come away with just one win, in their first-half drubbing of Southampton. They also beat Manchester United in the Carabao Cup but witnessed two defensive calamities from Fraser Forster that night.

With Vicario expected to be out until March and no timeframe yet set for Van de Ven and Romero, Postecoglou may need to find a different solution to his current problems if he does not want to see his side tumble further down the table.