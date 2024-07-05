Highlights Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo have drawn comparisons in recent years.

The pair face off at Euro 2024 in the quarter-finals as France meet Portugal.

The duo have similar statistics at the age of 25, with Mbappe scoring more than Ronaldo.

It is often agreed upon that the peak of someone's powers in football arrives around the age of 27. With a mix of athleticism and dexterity that younger professionals may have, combined with the wily experience from being on the scene for a number of years already - it makes sense that that age is deemed to be an individual's prime.

However, it speaks to a footballer's supreme ability when onlookers draw comparisons between them and past greats. Thanks to the scorching trail of Kylian Mbappe, and ahead of his meeting with Portugal in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, it's particularly poignant to examine his career so far at 25 and how he compares to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of stats.

Now, while both Portugal and France's respective tournaments have been far from routine to this point, put that behind you and read on, as GIVEMESPORT charts the two countries' poster boys new and old, and two players who have, and will, don the crisp white jersey of Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the age of 25, Mbappe has more goals and assists than both Messi and Ronaldo did at the same age.

Appearances

Ronaldo has the edge over Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo turned 25 in February of the 2009/10 season. This was a big term for the Funchal-born star, as he moved to Real Madrid that summer after blistering form for Manchester United, which was ultimately capped by 2007-08's joint Premier League and Champions League success, and another PL crown in 2008-09. By this point, he had already played 360 club games for Sporting as well as the Red Devils, and notched up a further 47 international matches with Portugal.

Already, the parallels are clear. At the same age, Mbappe has also just made the switch to Madrid. However, his domestic appearance total is slightly lower at 346. Perhaps denoting Ronaldo's raw impact at club level at the time in the early 2000s, this contrasts a youth player steadily infiltrated into the first team like Mbappe at Monaco. It was slightly different how sensationalised the respective arrivals were. That said, with the latter's bigger influence on his national side, this is also clear in how many more caps he has than CR7. Below, the pair's comparative appearances can be seen.

Appearances Before 25th Birthday Kylian Mbappe Cristiano Ronaldo Club appearances 346 360 International caps 75 47

Related Ranking Kylian Mbappe's 8 Greatest Goals Ever GIVEMESPORT ranks the best goals of Kylian Mbappe's career to date, featuring ones for France, PSG and AS Monaco.

Goal Contributions

Frenchman has been the sharper shooter

Surprisingly, and as seemingly Ronaldo's brilliance gets lost in the folds of our collective memories, Kylian Mbappé has the better scoring record before and up to the age of 25. Quite comfortably, too. Mbappe's total goals show an eye-catching 309 conversions, in comparison to Ronaldo's 160, and while that is impressive - different factors must be considered.

Yes, CR7 began at Sporting in the Primeira Liga. However, his rise was capped by a move to the Premier League and Manchester United. In comparison to the 'comfortable' surroundings of Ligue 1, where Mbappé had proved himself as the best player at Monaco, moving to PSG practically meant an automatic title, as the Parisians added the talents of the forward as part of a star-studded, well-monied side.

That said, that should by no means dampen Mbappé's parade, as 309 goals is simply sublime. Again, taking the time to hone his craft, compared to Ronaldo's willingness to take a big move in quicker fashion, it may speak to the pair's contrasting approach to competitiveness and the will to get better. However, that's not to suggest that either would rush their careers with an unfounded ability.

Another aspect where the stats might reflect the differing roles and personalities, and even the era of football, is assists. Mbappe completely blows Ronaldo out of the water in this regard, with 148 in comparison to the Portuguese's 70. Mbappe, while adept playing up front nowadays similarly to CR7, began as an out-and-out complementary winger that had a knack for scoring, of course. With Ronaldo, his eyes were set on goals, yet also debatably individual flair in an era of football where offensive players had more time on the ball and played less around team systems.

Goal Contributions Before 25th Birthday Kylian Mbappe Cristiano Ronaldo Total goals 309 160 Total assists 148 70 Minutes per goal 103.3 187.5 Minutes per goal or assist 69.87 130.5 League goals 180 96 Champions League goals 43 21 International goals 46 22

The efficiency of Mbappe compared to Ronaldo may also align with this previous notion. Yet, the Frenchman's early footballing years reflect a better turnaround for minutes per goal and assist. With 103.3 minutes per goal, compared to Ronaldo's 187.5, and 69.87 minutes per goal or assist, compared against Ronny's 130.5, it again could slot into that argument of era and league level, as suggested earlier. Mbappe had also cemented himself as PSG's main threat at this point, familiar with the confines of the league.

On the contrary, with Ronaldo, his offensive successes could be seen as, more-so, shared between the likes of prolific forwards Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, and even Dimitar Berbatov over the seasons. Being a regular season-leader for goals (2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09) is more impressive with these names in the mix. Additionally, in that team, the onus of assists would fall more so towards the midfielders and especially the supplementary style of Ryan Giggs. Internationally, this trend could continue, as Mbappe's raw talent was relied upon more by his country than perhaps Ronaldo, who debatably struggled to step up to the international plate.

The differing dynamics of the teams can be illustrated further by Champions League goals. While Mbappe has more goals to his name in the competition, PSG ultimately fell short of the feat, while Ronaldo had clinched the continental crown before his Madrid departure.

In a way, the type of goals can help underline the type of player each has proven to be at this stage. In terms of free-kicks, this was clearly Ronaldo's specialist subject, alongside long-range strikes, even winning a Puskas award for his effort against Porto. Still, Mbappe scoring none, is quite the image. That said, he makes up for this lack of ability in this department, with a fine penalty tally, showing that he has been able to bear the burden of pressure from 12-yards more so than his Portuguese adversary.

Goal Type Before 25th Birthday Kylian Mbappe Cristiano Ronaldo Free-kicks 0 17 Penalties 38 20

Related Ranking Kylian Mbappe's 7 Greatest Moments GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the best moments in Kylian Mbappe's career with France, PSG and AS Monaco.

Silverware

Both stars have a host of domestic and individual honours

The differing honours of the respective players can, again, help denote the type of footballer, as well as their ability and environment at the time. Kylian Mbappe's impact on the global scene was larger than Ronaldo's in a team sense, and it showed with the World Cup victory of 2018 and the triumph in 2020–21's Nations League. Mbappe had effectively completed football in this regard, whereas Ronaldo and even Messi had to wait until their later careers to taste international glory.

Moreover, from the Frenchman's trophy haul, the sheer dominance of PSG can be noticed, in comparison to Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford - which at the beginning saw immense competition with an imperious Arsenal side that were once 'Invincibles'. Mbappe's six Ligue 1 titles weren't unchallenged, of course, yet it's not hard to reminisce about the difference in class and resources the capital club had in comparison to the rest of the league.

Additionally, the individual honours can speak to the competition and sheer quality of the era. Ronaldo acheiving a Ballon d'Or is indeed impressive, yet Mbappe may be unfortunate in this regard, as he was still competing with the ethereal pair of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, as well as a supporting cast of other world-class talents like Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Silverware and Honours Before 25th Birthday Kylian Mbappe Cristiano Ronaldo Domestic honours Ligue 1 x6, Coupe de France x3, Coupe de la Ligue x2, Trophee des Champions x2 Portuguese Super Cup x1, Premier League x3, FA Cup x1, League Cup x2, Champions League x1, FIFA Club World Cup x1 International honours World Cup x 1, UEFA Nations League x1 UEFA Euro Under-19 x1 (Youth) None (Senior) Toulon Tournament x1 (Youth) Individual honours Ligue 1 Player of the Year x4, World Cup Golden Boot x1, Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer x5 Ballon d’Or x1, European Golden Shoe x1, Premier League Player of the Season x2, PFA Player's Player of the Year x2, Premier League Golden Boot x1, Puskas Award x1, Champions League top scorer x1

Statistics courtesy of Planet Football. Correct as of 05.07.24