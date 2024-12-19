A damning graphic has appeared to shed light on why Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho may have been dropped from Ruben Amorim's squad for the Manchester derby last Sunday. While the Red Devils managed to secure all three points thanks to Amad Diallo's winner, the biggest talking point remained the exclusion of the two wingers.

Amorim referenced both before and after the game that their omission was partially due to a perceived lack of "engagement with teammates" as a factor behind his decision. However, ahead of United's Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham on Thursday night, statistics have emerged that highlight exactly the problem the 39-year-old faces with his two star players.

Graphic Highlights Poor Defensive Statistics for Rashford and Garnacho

The duo have been greatly outperformed by two teammates in particular

In a graphic posted to Reddit, using statistics from FBRef, the defensive contributions of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were compared to those of Amad Diallo and Antony. The latter pair both featured prominently at the Etihad - Diallo being the catalyst for both goals, while Antony made an impact off the bench, much like he did against Viktoria Plzen a week prior.

The statistics reveal that Diallo and Antony have been significantly more effective defensively than their teammates, with the disparity being quite considerable.

As can be seen in the image above, the two men who have featured in Amorim's plans rank in the top 10 per cent for a combined 18 out of the 32 categories in their positions across Europe's top five leagues and major European competitions. These include tackles made and won, tackles in each third of the pitch, dribblers tackled, and interceptions.

In comparison, neither Rashford nor Garnacho feature in the top 10 in any category. The Englishman's best result is clearances per 90, which stands in the 88th percentile, while the Argentine's is in the 79th percentile for interceptions.

Amorim is known for having a high-pressing system, and these details highlight exactly why he prefers players like Diallo or Mason Mount in attacking areas, as they are more reliable when it comes to putting defences under pressure. In the past, he has also spoken about how difficult it is for wingers to transition into wing-backs, but his trust in Antony to come on in big moments will likely stem from the fact that he remains a player who will work hard to win the ball back, even if that is not his strength.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has played four times under Ruben Amorim so far, all as a right wing-back.

Related Ruben Amorim Coy on Chances of Playing Alejandro Garnacho at Wing-Back Garnacho may find himself out of the team with Amorim believed to prefer Mason Mount as the left-sided number 10

How Rashford and Garnacho Responded to Being Dropped

The academy graduates are still part of Amorim's plans

In the days since the 2-1 victory, Amorim has spoken about his players' reactions to their surprise exclusion from the matchday squad. He revealed that Garnacho was upset with him but has since trained well and is in contention to feature against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

As for Rashford, he was reportedly sent home from training earlier in the week after falling ill, but the 27-year-old has also expressed his desire for a new challenge, strongly implying that he will leave Old Trafford in the near future. In response, Amorim stated that he wanted to help Rashford improve and claimed that United need "big talents" like him in their ranks.