Highlights The trio of Irving, Dončić, and Lively II will be the backbone of everything Dallas accomplishes going forward.

Boston's scheme and spacing exposed Derrick Jones Jr.'s limitations and Dončić's defensive liabilities.

Dallas revolutionized their offensive tempo this season, and there remains room for growth

What a bittersweet reality, to come within reach of the promised land, yet end up as far removed from it as 28 other teams. If you had told anyone connected to the Dallas Mavericks a year ago—when they were gearing up for a draft they had shamelessly tanked for—that their team would reach the NBA Finals, they would have all been amazed. And yet, this one is going to sting for some time.

After storming through the Western Conference behind their duo of stars and plethora of rangy defenders, the Mavericks simply met a Boston team that ruthlessly exposed all their remaining structural weaknesses. Dallas’ eruptive offense and forceful defense both crumbled, taking their championship hopes down with them.

But basketball -- the NBA in particular – never pauses for long. With the 2024 NBA Draft and ensuing free agency looming ominously on the horizon, general manager Nico Harrison and the Texan front office find themselves already at a pivotal, make-or-break juncture in their quest to run it back. Here are five illuminating stats from Dallas’ postseason run that highlight Dallas’ strengths, pinpoint where they faltered in the Finals, and indicate how they can ensure history doesn’t repeat itself.

1 Core Three

+17.2 - Dallas' net rating with Irving, Dončić, and Lively II on the floor in the playoffs

Any conversation regarding Dallas’ future inevitably begins here. When Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić, and Dereck Lively II shared the floor during the playoffs, the Mavericks outscored opponents by 17.2 points per 100 possessions – boasting the fourth-best net rating among all trios that logged at least 150 minutes together.

Luka and Kyrie -- well, they’re Luka and Kyrie. Despite a few underwhelming stretches in the Finals, their unique synergy and offensive firepower have been the core of everything Dallas accomplished this past season, and they will remain so going forward. However, the true ceiling-wrecking factor of Dallas’ trio is its center, whose discipline and rim protection made him the rookie with the second-highest plus/minus over a playoff run in NBA history.

At only 20 years of age, Lively II has blossomed into the ideal pick-and-roll partner and defensive anchor alongside Dallas’ historically talented backcourt. He handled every task with literal perfection, as highlighted when Minnesota “hedged” Luka’s pick-and-rolls, banking on Lively II's inability to make the right reads in the short roll. Not only did he make the perfect reads on the fly, but he did so with such precision that Minnesota eventually opted to let Dončić pick apart Rudy Gobert in drop coverage.

In this core three, Dallas has found the backbone for its present and future. The only questions remaining are how they’ll choose to complete the roster and framework their lineups around it. PJ Washington Jr. has proven to be the two-way connector Dallas needed – drilling timely threes, attacking closeouts, and taking on diverse defensive assignments –, and his favorable $29.1 million contract over the next two seasons should assure his spot on the wings.

As for the last spot in Dallas’ go-to lineups of the future, Derrick Jones Jr’s case is slightly more complex.

2 Derrick Jones Jr. Dilemma

18.3 minutes per game - Derrick Jones Jr.'s playing time in the last three games of the Finals

In the last three games of the Finals, Derrick Jones Jr.’s playing time plummeted to just above 18 minutes per game, compared to the 31 minutes he played on average in the 19 prior playoff games. Jones Jr.’s length, athleticism and timely three-point shooting had been a huge part of Dallas’ resounding success up to the Finals – where Boston’s scheme turned him into a liability.

Joe Mazzula and the Celtics strategically placed their big man on Jones Jr. and Tatum on the opposing center, which effectively neutralized Dallas’ powerplays. The potency of Luka Dončić’s pick-and-rolls arises from the dual threat of Dallas’ vertical centers setting hard screens before rolling to the rim – which frees up a lob or a corner three –, and the opposing center playing a cat-and-mouse game with Luka in the in-between game – which Dončić always ended up winning.

That’s precisely how they managed to destroy the league’s first-ranked defense in the Western Conference Finals. But when Boston decided to place Tatum on a center and switch virtually all pick-and-rolls, they bet on the fact that Derrick Jones Jr. wouldn’t make them pay when Porzingis or Horford roamed off him to protect the paint – which he didn’t.

This scheme can’t be replicated by every team in the league, but it effectively stalled a heliocentric Mavericks offense that capitalized off Luka creating whatever he wanted for himself and his teammates. Dallas only nailed seven corner threes through five games against Boston. They recorded seven in a single game in the previous series.

With Derrick Jones Jr. entering free agency this summer, the Boston series reminded the Mavericks that they, too, couldn’t get away with playing a subpar shooter without hurting their spacing. Dallas should look to retain him at the right price, but at 28 years old and with striking limitations, Jones Jr. probably isn’t the short-to-long-term answer for Dallas on the wings.

3 Defensive Collapse

73.2% - Boston's accuracy at the rim in the Finals

Up to the NBA Finals, the Mavericks allowed opponents to convert only 59.4 percent of their looks at the basket, which graded as the third-best defensive numbers in the playoffs. Dallas’ point-of-attack defenders funneled ball-handlers into help, either actively stunting at driving gaps or waiting at the rim, and the team made sure to keep their big man down low to protect the basket.

As a result, the Mavericks overcame the disadvantage of their weak defensive backcourt and soared to the fifth-best defense in the playoffs going into the long-awaiting challenge in Boston. That ultimate series proved to be the breaking point of Dallas' defensive scheme, as the Celtics’ shooting spread out the Texan defense which then allowed their nimble drivers to feast inside the arc.

Illustrating global dominance at the rim and a shift from Dallas' previous series, the Celtics converted 100 percent of their rim attempts in the first game of the finals. Despite the Mavericks' attempts to keep their center near the basket, the Celtics created leeway towards the rim through swift ball reversal and off-ball cuts – all while hunting the Mavericks' weakest point; Luka Dončić.

The debates surrounding Dončić’s defense gained traction after Boston's Game 2 victory, during which the Celtics consistently targeted Luka Dončić and reaped great results out of it. Since then, the discourse has escalated to unhealthy extremes despite a notably better effort in Game 4, unfairly labeling the 25-year-old, injury-riddled superstar who just carved up three 50-wins team to lead the Mavericks to the Finals as a “loser”.

Yet, Dončić’s defensive shortcomings weren’t overblown, and it was the weak link the methodical Celtics offense needed to get Dallas in rotations – a situation in which Boston is the hardest team to recover on. This is nothing new, but the Celtics’ pristine-clean spacing highlighted it on the brightest stage possible; Dončić will have to become a steadier defender for the Mavericks to take the next step.

4 Transition Revolution

8th best - Dallas' regular season ranking in fastbreak points

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

This season has been one of many revolutions for the Mavs, and the biggest one might be Dallas’ renewed approach off the catch. Led by Luka Dončić, a methodical bandmaster who likes to carve-up defenses in the halfcourt, the Mavericks had always been a bottom-two team in transition offense.

This season, they soared from 29th in fastbreak points during the 2022-23 season, to the eighth-best transition team in the league during their first full season with Kyrie Irving. Those early looks have added another dimension to Dallas’ renewed identity, and it has translated to the postseason, where the Texans rank first in points gained in transition up until the Finals against Boston.

Transition opportunities are statistically the most efficient looks in the sport, and they’ve additionally offered the Mavericks a means to decrease Dončić's substantial workload (Dončić's usage rate dropped to its lowest since his rookie season). Maintaining this fast-paced style will also be critical for Dallas to mitigate their suboptimal halfcourt spacing concerns, as the Mavericks only ranked 11th best in halfcourt efficiency during the playoffs.

5 Intriguing Roster Flexibility

$27.2 million - Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber's combined salaries

Besides Derrick Jones Jr., virtually all of Dallas' core players are signed through next season. The Mavericks are projected to hover around the luxury tax threshold– $8 million below the first apron and $17 million below the second apron – in active cap prior to the free agency, which doesn’t allow for much financial flexibility regarding free agents.

To bolster their roster, the Texan front office will have to shed some of their own salary. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber, both with some real utility depending on the opponent, only played a marginal role in Dallas’ postseason run and together account for $27.2 million in salaries. Such an envelope could potentially be used to absorb a higher-impact player who addresses specific roster needs, such as Jerami Grant from Portland, Cameron Johnson from Brooklyn, or Kyle Kuzma from the Wizards.

As Dončić is flirting with his prime years and Irving continues to excel 13 seasons into his NBA career, the Mavericks should do everything in their power to maximize their chances. With Hardy and Lively II making significant contributions on rookie-scale deals, and a roster filled with expandable mid-sized contracts, Dallas finds itself in a unique situation heading into free agency. This setup allows them to potentially acquire a star-level player while staying below the NBA's stringent second apron, all without sacrificing key competitive assets.

Failing on the cusp of taking it all always hurts, but the best might still be coming for the Dallas Mavericks.