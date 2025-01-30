Manchester United were comfortable 2-0 victors over Steaua Bucharest in the Europa League on Thursday evening in a match where Kobbie Mainoo was instrumental.

In what would've been a big shock, FCSB were a whisker away from taking the lead at the 10-minute mark. Risto Radunovic whipped a picture-perfect cross into the box and one of the home side's centre-backs, Mihai Popescu got a good connection on the volley, but his effort was hit just wide. Even though United were big favourites, they were shown warning signs early in the match.

Shortly after the big chance for FCSB, United carved out an excellently worked move down the left-hand side which saw Lisandro Martinez play in Rasmus Hojlund, who perfectly cut it back for Kobbie Mainoo, but the youngster blazed it over the bar. Given the quality he has, Mainoo should've at least got the shot on target, if not scored.

The two teams went into the break locked at 0-0. United were dominant for most of the match and saw plenty of the ball, but at times they looked void of ideas and were struggling to break the home side down. While being comfortably second best, FCSB broke away on the counter-attack several times and showed they were a threat.

Ruben Amorim brought on both of his star wingers, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo at half-time and the Argentine, just minutes after being on the pitch, almost made it 1-0. Garnacho ran through on goal and had the goalkeeper beat but his shot hit the post and went behind. United were very aggressive with direct wingers now on the pitch and looked a lot quicker going forward.

United's pressure kept building and building and on the hour mark they finally found the back of the net and it was through Diogo Dalot. Moments before the goal, Bruno Fernandes cannoned a shot off the crossbar but United stayed switched on and once the ball was back in play, Mainoo played a terrific cross across goal to Dalot, who simply couldn't miss.

Just minutes after conceding, FCSB almost had the game level once again as Daniel Birligea hit the crossbar from distance. The Romanian took a chance from long-range and it almost paid off.

Mainoo was by far the best player on the pitch throughout the match, and he managed to get a goal to add to his brilliant performance and give his side a comfortable 2-0 lead. Garnacho pulled the ball back perfectly and Mainoo, inside the box, just cushioned his shot into the bottom corner. The Englishman was excelling in the advanced role he was playing in.

United had a few half-chances to see out the match, but it ended 2-0 and was a comfortable night at the office for the Red Devils.

Steaua Bucharest 0-2 Manchester United - Match Statistics Steaua Bucharest Statistic Manchester United 31 Possession (%) 69 8 Shots 19 3 Shots on Target 7 3 Corners 5 5 Saves 3 3 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Steaua Bucharest Player Ratings

GK: Stefan Tarnovanu - 7.5/10

Made a few good saves and kept his side in the game at times.

RWB: Valentin Cretu - 6.5/10

Did well in the first half when defending against Malacia but struggled when Garnacho was introduced.

CB: Mihai Popescu - 7/10

Very aggressive and strong in all of his tackles and kept defensively switched on throughout the match.

CB: Siyabonga Ngezana - 7/10

Made several really good last-ditch tackles and looked physically imposing against Hojlund.

CB: Joyskim Dawa - 7/10

Had some nice moments on the ball and did relatively well defending against Diallo in the second half.

LWB: Risto Radunovic - 6.5/10

Provided a great threat down the left-hand side with his dangerous crosses into the box, but struggled defensively once Diallo was on the pitch.

CM: Malcom Edjouma - 5/10

Hardly saw any of the ball in the first half and was brought off at half-time.

CM: Adrian Sut - 6/10

Quite sloppy in possession at times, but he had decent energy and physicality in midfield.

RW: Florin Tanase - 6.5/10

Missed a sitter following Birligea's shot, which hit the crossbar. Despite the miss, his all-round game was average and he had some tidy moments.

ST: Daniel Birligea - 7/10

FCSB's most dangerous player. Birligea crashed a shot from distance off the crossbar and looked to go forward at every opportunity.

LW: David Miculescu - 5.5/10

Couldn't really get involved in the game and didn't have any big moments.

SUB: Baba Alhassan - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Alexandru Baluta - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Marius Stefanescu - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Alexandru Marian Musi - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Altay Bayindir - 6.5/10

Didn't really have much to do during the game and wasn't overly involved with the ball.

RWB: Diogo Dalot - 8/10

Was constantly up and down the right flank being attackingly aggressive, and he got a goal for his efforts.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui - 7.5/10

Excellent on the ball and wasn't really challenged defensively.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

Like his fellow centre-halves, de Ligt was good on the ball and looked physically dominant against FCSB's forwards.

CB: Lisandro Martinez - 7.5/10

Saw a lot of the ball and was efficient and quality with it. The Argentine also got forward at times and put in a few dangerous crosses but remained defensively disciplined.

LWB: Tyrell Malacia - 5.5/10

Linked up well at times with Martinez but was ineffective in attack. An early booking probably hindered his eagerness to get up and down the pitch, and he was substituted at half-time.

CM: Toby Collyer - 7/10

A positive and energetic first-half performance, but he was substituted at half-time after showing some discomfort due to a potential shoulder injury.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Almost scored an absolute screamer, but he was denied by the woodwork. Fernandes was tidy on the ball and key to many United attacks.

AM: Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Saw a lot of the ball but looked very isolated in wide positions at times.

AM: Kobbie Mainoo - 9/10

The best player on the pitch. Mainoo excelled in the advanced role and got a goal and an assist to add to his superb showing.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Hojlund held the ball up well at times, but once again, he looked isolated and not much of a goal threat.

SUB: Amad Diallo - 7.5/10

Completely changed the game for United. He was brought on at half-time and changed the game immediately with his energy and directness.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

Just like Diallo, Garnacho changed the game and was quality after entering the pitch.

SUB: Leny Yoro - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Casemiro - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.​​​​​​​

Man of the Match

Kobbie Mainoo

What a performance. Eyebrows were raised when he started in a more advanced role, but he absolutely excelled in it. Mainoo's goal and assist were both brilliant, and he was by far the best player on the pitch. The English youngster was the vocal point of many of his side's attacks with his runs from deep and arguably single-handedly won the match for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if he continues in this role for United, given his performance was so good. Due to this performance, he should be the first name on the team sheet for their next match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.