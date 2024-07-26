Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers could trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

For once, the Pittsburgh Steelers were a heavily talked about team in the offseason. The Steelers acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields while trading away quarterback Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia. The Steelers were also active in free agency, stealing linebacker Patrick Queen away from their rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers were many expert winners of the 2024 NFL Draft. With all of this turnaround, there is a wide range of possibilities the Steelers could have in the 2024-25 NFL season. These are ten possible scenarios for the black and gold this season.

Steelers trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Pittsburgh needs a star receiver

Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been rumored to have interest in the star wide receiver. The disgruntled wide receiver even stated on the pivot podcast that if he were to leave San Francisco, the two teams, he would see himself with either the Washington Commanders or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan has proven to be a far more aggressive GM than the Steelers' front offices of the past. While it does look like the Steelers could be entering a rebuild, the organization is not one to sit by and not do everything in its power to win games. Adding Aiyuk to the Steelers could be the move the Steelers need to go back to the playoffs.

Justin Fields becomes a starter

Fields will back up Russell Wilson at the start of the season

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most talked about backup quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Fields will sit behind Russell Wilson, and many fans and media will be speculating each week if Wilson is underperforming and when Fields will start.

Many Chicago Bears fans loved Fields, and the young quarterback still holds a ton of potential as a starter in the NFL. For better or worse, if Wilson struggles early in the season, fans will call for Fields to get the starting job. Fields may start at least a few games this season without considering injuries.

George Pickens breakout season

Pickens has been waiting for a quarterback to fulfill his potential

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

With the trade of wide receiver Dionte Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers' primary target will undoubtedly be third-year wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has looked phenomenal in short spurts, but the poor quarterback play has limited his performance. Pickens led the league in yards per reception (18.1) last season but has only scored nine touchdowns in his entire NFL career.

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as the quarterback options in Pittsburgh, there should be more stability and talent for Pickens to thrive off of. 2024 is a great year to bet on the Georgia Bulldogs alum to blossom into the wide receiver that many fans and experts believe he could be.

Steelers finish with another winning record

Mike Tomlin will continue his streak of winning seasons

Mike Tomlin is allergic to a losing record. In the 18 seasons that Mike Tomlin has been head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steelers have never finished the season with a losing record. With a new offensive line that seems to have been improved, combined with a defense that just added Patrick Queen, it is unlikely that the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a losing season.

There are plenty of experts that put the Steelers as the fourth-best team in the AFC North, but considering the AFC North became the first ever division in NFL history to have all of their teams finished with a winning record last season, it isn’t out of round possibility that even the worst case scenario for the Steelers, being in the division still could equal a winning record.

Steelers make the playoffs

Steelers earn a wildcard bid like last season

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC is loaded. The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills are all serious Super Bowl contenders, with the Houston Texans on their tails as a potential Super Bowl darkhorse. Seeing the Steelers as anything but a lesser team on paper can be difficult.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a model of consistency in their franchise and have one of the best defenses in the NFL. With a stout defense and an improved offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers will do just enough to make it as a wildcard in the AFC playoffs. Pittsburgh made the playoffs last season, and they've seemingly improved their offense, drafting well and making unusual free-agent moves.

T.J. Watt wins Defensive Player of the Year

Watt won DPOY in 2022

Credit: Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

T.J. Watt will feel hard done by that he did not win defensive player of the year last year. He is coming off of another phenomenal season, leading the league in sacks last season with 19, but lost out on the award to division rival Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Watt has led the league in three seasons but has only won one Defensive Player of the Year award. He is one of the best defenders of this generation and will be hungry to add to his trophy cabinet. Watt will have incredible competition for the award, but he is at the top of his class.

Joey Porter Jr. makes Pro Bowl

Porter Jr makes the leap in year two

Joey Porter Jr had one of the best rookie years of anyone in the 2023 NFL draft. The likelihood that Porter will take another step is extremely high, and that next step would likely result in him becoming a Pro Bowl cornerback. Porter made the 2023 All-Rookie team, ranking fifth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year award race.

Through 11 games, Porter only allowed one touchdown all of last season. Now that Porter is an established starter, he has more of an opportunity to prove that he is one of the best young defensive backs in the league and make that massive leap up as a dominant corner in the NFL.

Jaylen Warren becomes starter

Warren beats Najee Harris for the starting running back job

Jaylen Warren has been a beloved backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers for many seasons. However, as the seasons have progressed, he is getting more touches. Last season, Warren and starting running back Najee Harris split carries, with Harris getting 255 attempts while Warren ran 149 times.

This season, however, Warren will take the starting job, establishing himself as the Steelers' running back for the future, as Pittsburgh did not pick up Harris‘s fifth-year option. Warren has more explosions than Harris out of the gate and double Harris' receptions. Warren is more expensive and versatile in the backfield and should start this season.

Steelers do not sweep Ravens

Baltimores gets their revenge on Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an iconic rivalry with all the AFC North teams, but the Steelers vs. Ravens has risen to become one of the most hard-hitting and iconic feuds in the NFL. However, despite the Ravens being a model of consistency and holding the current MVP of the NFL, Lamar Jackson, the Ravens struggle against the Steelers.

Jackson is 2-4 against the Steelers and has not swept the Steelers in the division since 2019. Pittsburgh has swept Baltimore in three of the last four seasons. However, the talent gap is long between the Ravens and the Steelers, and the Steelers cannot continue their dominance while putting out a much less talented team than Baltimore.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2020, The Baltimore Ravens have a record of 1-8 against the Steelers.

The Steelers hit 350 points

Pittsburgh has failed to score 350+ points in a season since 2020

Since the loss of future Hall of Fame quarterback, Since the loss of future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , the Steelers have not been able to eclipse 300 points in a season. In 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 308 points before sliding to 304 in the 2023 season. With a new offense by Russell Wilson and a revamped offensive line that could buy the entire offense more time, the Pittsburgh Steelers will improve the points they score. Under Roethlisberger, the Steelers regularly averaged 350 to 400 points per season, and the office needs to get back to providing firepower for their defense if they want any chance of making the playoffs.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.