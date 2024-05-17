Highlights Cameron Heyward skipping OTAs for contract negotiations, aims to remain a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Heyward coming off an injury but is expected to be fully healthy for 2024 season.

Heyward, known for leadership, durability, and community service, hopes to continue success with Steelers in 2024.

Following in the team's tradition of great defensive linemen, Cameron Heyward has been a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers since he joined the team in 2011.

Heyward, 35, is in the final year of his contract and is angling for a new deal and skipping the team's voluntary OTAs. The defensive tackle explained his decision during a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast:

I have always attended these, but at this time, it's just contract negotiations. You know, I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we'll see what happens.

It is not unusual for veterans with Cameron Heyward's status to skip OTAs, even if they weren't angling for a new deal, though the fact that he's never missed OTAs previously will set off a small alarm in the heads of Steelers fans.

The defensive lineman also noted that while he is not with the team, he is still working out and will be physically ready for when the season begins.

Heyward Is Coming Off An Injury That Cost Him 6 Games

The defensive lineman is also an important leader in the locker room

© Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heyward has long been a stalwart for the Steelers. Over the course of his career, the defensive tackle has been named a First-Team All-Pro three times and a Second-Team All-Pro once. A six-time Pro Bowler, he provides Pittsburgh with equally strong play against the run and the pass.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since he became a full-time starter in 2014, Cam Heyward's has notched 109 tackles for loss, which ranks him 7th among all players during that span, though he's 2nd behind only Aaron Donald among DTs.

Another thing that Heyward has long offered the Steelers is his durability. The defensive tackle did miss six games due to a groin injury during the 2023 season, but this was the first time he had played in less than 15 games since the 2016 season. He is expected to be fully healthy for the 2024 campaign.

Heyward is also considered to be one of the best leaders and also one of the best people in the sport. In 2023, he was awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in recognition of his community service.

The Steelers could once again boast one of the NFL's best defenses in 2024. Heyward and fellow star T.J. Watt have had a full offseason to get healthy.

The team also made some impressive additions to their defense in free agency, inking linebacker Patrick Queen to a contract in a position of abject need and trading for cornerback Donte Jackson to bolster the secondary. Whether Heyward is on the team in 2025 remains to be seen.

Source: Not Just Football Podcast

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.