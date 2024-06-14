Highlights Cam Heyward and the Steelers remain far apart on a contract extension.

Heyward remains focused on preparing for the 2024 season.

Heyward plans to continue playing beyond the 2024 NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward has accomplished a lot in his career.

The 35-year-old is a three-time First-Team All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler, and recently won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his good works away from the gridiron. And he has done all of this with the Steelers, with whom he's played since they drafted him in 2011.

However, as the 2024 season approaches, Heyward is thinking about his future.

The Steelers star's contract expires after this upcoming campaign. If an extension is not signed soon, then he will hit the open market next March. And, at this point, an extension is not close. In fact, Heyward skipped all offseason workouts with the exception of Pittsburgh's final week of OTAs.

Heyward admits that the possibility of playing for another team is becoming more and more real. He has had these discussions with his family, as well (via The Athletic's Mark Kaboly):

I have talked to my wife (Allie), and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else. If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it. But I am still enjoying the ride here this year.

That said, the 35-year-old is focused on the upcoming season, regardless of how things turn out with Pittsburgh.

Heyward Prepares For 2024 Season

Steelers star wants to avoid questions over his future for now

Heyward is well aware that this season could be his last in Pittsburgh. But for now, he can only control what is in front of him. So, the 35-year-old defensive star is preparing himself for the upcoming year. He plans to attend training camp and do everything he can to help the Steelers end an eight-year playoff win drought in 2024:

It’s a ramp-up period for me. I don’t like to go to minicamp and fall off for training camp. You have to have a gradual build-up. I didn’t take time off in the offseason more than just building and building and building that when you get to minicamp and training camp, I am at my best.

Heyward has received a lot of support from his teammates, as well. They acknowledged him as one of the leaders in the locker room. His presence on the field, especially given the circumstances, has left a lot of Pittsburgh's younger players rather impressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cam Heyward certainly has a place among the Steelers' all-time greats. The Ohio State product is tied for second all-time among defensive players for career sacks (80.5) with the organization. He is tied with fellow franchise legend James Harrison, and behind only T.J. Watt (96.5).

Again, the veteran Steelers defensive star is focused on the upcoming season. That said, there is one certainty about the future that he shared recently. Heyward has no plans to hang up his cleats following the 2024 NFL season at this time.

I don’t even know which way to even lean. We will see what happens. But I can assure you this: I will be playing in 2025, I will tell you that.

While he is opening up to the idea of playing elsewhere, Heyward has lived and raised a family in Pittsburgh over the last 13 years, so his ideal scenario would still be to sign a short extension with the Steelers and retire, as he calls it, as a "one-helmet" guy. Steeler Nation would surely love that as well.

