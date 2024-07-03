Highlights Despite medical concerns, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Payton Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wilson's athleticism and resilience has impressed former Steelers coach Bill Cowher so far.

With Wilson and other recent additions, the Steelers LB room may be a strength of the roster in 2024.

In the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves with one of the top linebackers in college football still available in Payton Wilson. A questionable medical history led to the 24-year-old slipping down draft boards, but Omar Khan and the rest of the front office ended that fall with the 98th pick.

When discussing the selection, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher raved about the skill set and upside that Wilson brings to the table, and how he profiles for today's game:

His athletic ability speaks for itself, It's off the charts. You see it in his play. Some people run fast, but they don't play fast. Payton runs fast and he plays fast. He has great cover ability... It's a game of speed, angles, and understanding the concepts of football. He has all of that. He's proven that the last couple of years with his productivity.

The team had one of the more highly-graded draft classes and has aggressively revamped the roster. If they can land a valuable starter from their last Day 2 selection, then Pittsburgh could be heading in the right direction.

The Steelers Postional Turnaround

With two new additions, the team has created a strength at LB

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

During his college career, Wilson missed a combined 15 games and suffered significant shoulder and knee injuries. In fact, when he was dropping down on the draft board, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed that the North Carolina State product no longer had an ACL in his right knee.

Despite that concerning track record, Cowher said that the former Wolf Pack star's ability to bounce back should put any concerns to rest:

He kept coming back from that. He's a very resilient young man, very passionate about playing football. It's that combination and getting the opportunity, being in the right system, the right place, he has a great chance to be successful.

Success has followed Wilson throughout his career to this point, as the linebacker was named to the All-ACC First Team twice in his career and capped off his final season as a unanimous All-American.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Payton Wilson had the third-highest PFF grade of drafted linebackers this year with a score of 89.8. Packers' Edgerrin Cooper had the highest grade at 90.8.

Now Wilson joins a Steelers' room that features Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Patrick Queen, who signed to the ball club on a three-year, $41 million deal from the division rival Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson can stay healthy and continue his level of play, the unit immediately goes from a position of question, to a strength of the roster.

Based on Cowher's analysis, the latter seems more likely.

