Highlights Cameron Heyward, a longtime fixture for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is in the final year of his contract and wants to stay with the team.

Heyward admitted in a recent interview that little progress has been made on an extension, and that he is open to playing for another team if necessary.

The Steelers must balance loyalty to Heyward with investing in younger talent for the future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have undergone wholesale changes this offseason, from their quarterback room to their defense.

The team has added linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliot, and cornerback Donte Jackson to an already-suffocating unit this offseason, which also includes standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner Cameron Heyward.

Heyward has been with the Steelers since being drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he's earned six Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro honors in his career. Notably, Heyward has only gotten better with age, as all of those accolades have come since his age-28 season in 2017.

Last month, it was reported that Heyward, who is playing in the final year of a four-year, $65.6 million contract he signed in 2020, had made little progress on an extension with the team. Now, while appearing on The Jim Rome Show, Heyward offered an update on his situation that won't inspire a ton of confidence in Steelers fans:

“I don’t wanna say how likely something is, cause you just never know [but nothing has happened yet]. Obviously, I would love to be a Pittsburgh Steeler for the rest of my career. Getting a contract would lay claim to that. My goal is to be a Pittsburgh Steeler this year and have a good year [and] hopefully come back and play more games with them.”

The Steelers will be under pressure to re-sign their defensive captain and team leader, especially after giving the team's other All-Pros - outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick - market-setting contracts over the last few years.

Steelers Must Choose Between Loyalty And Future

The 35-year-old Heyward is coming off a lost season

Credit: Kirby Leei-USA TODAY Sports

Since he became a full-time starter in 2014, Cam Heyward's 109 tackles for loss ranks him 7th among all players. That figure also ranks 2nd among defensive tackles, behind only the recently retired Aaron Donald.

He's long been an imposing force against the run, and his pass-rushing numbers have spiked since that first Pro Bowl season in 2017. Over the last seven seasons, Heyward has fallen short of 8.0 sacks just twice, and has crossed the double-digit threshold three times.

Cameron Heyward Career Stats Stat Heyward Total Tackles 647 Sacks 80.5 Forced Fumbles 8 Fumble Recoveries 7 QB Hits 179

Last year was Heyward's worst in a long time, as he played just 11 games as he dealt with a torn groin. His 2.0 sacks were his worst single-season total since putting up 1.5 sacks as a 23-year-old in 2012.

At 35 years old, the defensive end may not have the same life in him as he once did. He missed six games last season due to a groin injury, and he also suffered a concussion later in the season (though he didn't miss any time because of it).

For a Steelers team that already has $10+ million cap hits tied up on defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, Queen, Fitzpatrick, and Watt next season, splurging on an aging, declining defensive lineman may not be in the best interests of the organization.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cameron Heyward played 434 snaps last season, marking the fewest amount of snaps the defensive lineman has played since 2016, when he missed nine games due to a hamstring strain and pectoral injury.

While the Steelers are angling to have a competitive year in 2024, they must prioritize the development of their young stars on defense as players like Heyward (35), Watt (30 in October) and Fitzpatrick (28 in November) age.

Beyond the established stars, Porter Jr. (23 years old), Queen (24), nose tackle Keeanu Benton (22), and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (26) are all young, proven players who should be capable of leading the defense once Watt, Fitzpatrick and Heyward reach the end of their respective careers. Even outside linebacker Nick Herbig Jr. (22) has impressed many on the Steelers' coaching staff.

Given the Steelers history of loyalty, the team will likely re-sign Heyward, even if it means giving him a disproportionately large contract relative to his age and declining performance. The team's future, though, remains in the hands of the youngsters.

Source: The Jim Rome Show

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.