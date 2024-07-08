Highlights Cameron Sutton will be suspended for 8 games for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

Sutton faced domestic battery charges and hid for several weeks before turning himself in.

The Steelers will be without Sutton for the start of the season, with potential questions about the NFL's priorities.

The NFL has officially announced that Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback, Cameron Sutton, will face an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

This comes after Sutton was put into custody at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office back in March as he was wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation. Sutton had been hiding for three weeks before he eventually turned himself in.

Sutton played all 17 games for the Detroit Lions last season, but was cut largely due to these off-field issues. Two months later, Sutton re-signed with the Steelers, with whom he played six seasons from 2017-2022, prior to signing a three-year deal worth $33 million to join Detroit last offseason.

The discipline is final, as it was reported by Adam Schefter that Sutton will not appeal his suspension. With the suspension finalized, Sutton will be eligible to be reinstated by the NFL after the Steelers' Week 8 matchup. Until then, the Steelers will be a man down in a premium position of need.

Related What are the NFL’s Strongest and Weakest Divisions? Which NFL divisions have the best and worst combined record of each division over the last three seasons?

A Bad Look For Steelers, NFL

With Sutton's gruesome actions, an eight-week suspension is laughable

It goes without saying that this is not a good look for the NFL whatsoever. The league certainly has a checkered past when it comes to response and punishment for players that are found to have engaged in domestic violence.

To make matters worse in this case, Sutton was literally on the lam, so to speak, avoiding the police before he eventually turned himself in. Many fans assumed that his career was over based on the news, but he will once again be suiting up in the NFL this fall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cameron Sutton signing did not work out as planned for the Lions, as the veteran was targeted a career-high 91 times in 2023, allowing a career-high 888 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Decisions like these leave many fans questioning where the NFL's priorities are. On some occasions, the league can be overly aggressive with their punishments, such as when they're dealing with players who gamble on sports, which is rich considering the millions of dollars the league is raking in from sportsbook sponsorships.

But in other, seemingly more serious situations, the punishments aren't severe enough. Is it worse to bet on yourself and your team to win? Or to beat up your significant other? To the NFL, it seems to be the former.

It's also a terrible look for the Steelers organization, who signed Sutton just two months after he had a warrant out for his arrest due to those disturbing reports. The way this has played out has been unfortunate, as Sutton is likely to return to the field in the middle of the 2024 season barring any Ray Rice-like evidence coming to light.

Source: Adam Schefter