Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their QB room by cutting Mitch Trubisky, trading Kenny Pickett, and acquiring Russell Wilson & Justin Fields.

Wilson will get the first chance at being QB1 next season, though Fields will get some opportunities too.

Defensive end Cam Heyward says the team believes in Wilson, and that the QB will prove his doubters wrong this upcoming season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely flipped their quarterback room on its head this offseason, with an entirely new set of names lining the depth chart. Things began when they cut backup signal caller Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers followed that up by signing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

Pittsburgh's veteran defensive end, Cam Heyward, says the team is confident in Wilson's ability, and that the quarterback will prove his doubters wrong in 2024. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Heyward said:

You just look for the leadership for a guy that has been in Seattle and won games, won a Super Bowl already. Didn't have the best time in Denver, but I think he's a hungry guy that is ready to prove people wrong.

The Steelers weren't done after the Wilson signing either, not by a long shot.

The team then traded starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a few draft picks. That move alone was shocking, but Pittsburgh doubled down on its new-look QB room by trading for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields the next day. The team later signed Kyle Allen to finish filling out the depth chart.

Steelers' QB Room, 2023 vs. 2024 Position 2023 2024 QB1 Kenny Pickett Russell Wilson QB2 Mitch Trubisky Justin Fields QB3 Mason Rudolph Kyle Allen

Wilson is going to get the first crack at starting in 2024, though Fields will be breathing down his neck as a younger, more mobile version of the veteran quarterback. Still, the team is confident in the former Denver Broncos' signal caller.

Heyward: Wilson "Ready to Prove People Wrong"

The veteran QB rebounded in 2023 after a difficult first year in Denver

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Two years ago, Wilson was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos for a massive package that included two first-round picks and two second-round picks, among other assets.

"Danger Russ" promised Broncos Country a ride, but after getting benched at the end of the season, the writing was on the wall, and Wilson was informed that he would be cut by the team on March 4, before his five-year, $245 million extension even began.

It was a disappointing fall from grace for the former Super Bowl champion, though Wilson was much better in 2023 than he was in 2022. He looked far more comfortable in Sean Payton's scheme than Nathaniel Hackett's, as his 26 touchdowns and 66.4% completion rate were his best since his 2020 Pro Bowl campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wilson appears to be a great fit for new OC Arthur Smith's play-action heavy offense: Wilson had the fifth-best passer rating on play-action passes in 2023 (118.1), and Smith's Falcons conducted more play-action plays last year than all but four teams.

There have been a lot of questions surrounding the wisdom of handing the keys to a 35-year-old quarterback who's four years removed from his last 4,000+ yard season, but the Steelers have been unwavering in their support of their new QB1.

When pressed about Wilson's age and declining numbers, Heyward explained that Wilson won't always have to play the hero for the Steelers, given their talented defense and well-coached units. Instead, the team will benefit from his steady hand at the wheel.

I think he can have a balance, game to game, and excel. Not many people beat Patrick Mahomes last year, but Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos did. I know it's not one guy that gets it done, but Russ has done it in this game and knows how to beat top competition.

It's no surprise that the Steelers—who are coached by the steady, stoic Mike Tomlin, who is the longest-tenured coach in the NFL right now—are publicly supporting Wilson. Many of the team's key players vouched for him ahead of free agency, and he's the first quarterback with a championship pedigree the team has had since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

The Steelers' current playoff victory drought of eight seasons is its longest of the Super Bowl era, and is only topped by the franchise's 27-year stretch of futility from 1945-1972 (its first 27 years of existence as the Steelers).

The team is more talented than it's been in a while after an impressive offseason, but Wilson has a hill to climb if he wants to secure his second Lombardi Trophy.

Source: Rich Eisen Show

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.