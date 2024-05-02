Highlights The Steelers have considered having backup QB Justin Fields return kicks due to the new kickoff rules.

Fields has proven ability as a playmaker but using him on special teams is highly unlikely.

Cordarrelle Patterson was signed as the Steelers' primary kick returner, making other options less suitable.

The NFL's recent overhaul to its kickoff rules has forced teams to consider some wild possibilities on special teams, but the Pittsburgh Steelers may take the cake in that department.

According to Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, special teams coordinator Danny Smith has suggested using Fields as a kick returner. Warren revealed as such on teammate Cam Heyward's podcast, Not Just Football (via Ari Meirov), after Steelers fans responded negatively when Warren put forth his own name as the team's 2024 kick returner:

I would, I think it’s pretty cool — as soon as you touch the ball that’s when everything starts to happen. Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. . . . We looked at him like, 'Justin Fields will be back there?' I think it’s cool.

Fields is very capable of making plays with the ball in his hands, as evidenced by his 2,220 rushing yards (second among QBs since 2021) and 14 rushing touchdowns (fourth) in his first three NFL seasons. With the new kickoff rules placing more emphasis on returns, Fields' speed and agility could theoretically make him a capable return man.

Aside from that, though, there's no reason to believe that the Steelers would actually put Fields back to return on kickoffs.

Justin Fields As A Kick Returner Simply Doesn't Make Sense

Pittsburgh has plenty of better options to return kicks

Credit:Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers acquired quarterback Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Fields had shown some great flashes in Chicago, particularly as a runner, but with the Bears setting the stage for Caleb Williams, Fields became expendable. Pittsburgh saw an opportunity afoot, and sent Chicago a late-round pick to make Fields the new backup to Russell Wilson.

Apparently, that isn't the only role the Steelers had in mind for Fields.

However, judging by both Warren's light-hearted tone and the laughter of the crowd, it seems obvious that he said it in jest more than anything. Perhaps he heard it in a passing comment from Smith, or simply couldn't understand the 70-year-old because of his penchant for chewing on copious amounts of bubblegum at all times.

Starting with the obvious, risking the health of a quarterback, even a backup, on kick returns is just downright silly. While it's not entirely unprecedented—former Carolina Panthers backup Joe Webb returned a handful of kicks throughout his career—it's exceptionally rare for a reason. Besides, Webb was never seen as anything more than a backup, and Fields has greater potential than that.

Additionally, the Steelers also signed one of the greatest kick returners in NFL history in Cordarrelle Patterson, who holds the all-time record with nine career kickoff return touchdowns. In fact, they signed him mere hours after the league announced the kickoff rule change, so that's clearly the role they have in mind for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cordarrelle Patterson is without a doubt the greatest kickoff returner of all-time. He's 9th all-time in return yards (7,989), 1st in kick return average (29.3) among those with 100+ returns on their resume, his nine return TDs are an NFL record, and he also owns the longest play in NFL history, with a 109-yard kick return score as a rookie in 2013.

Even if the Steelers could use a second returner alongside Patterson, there are much better options for that role than Fields. Wideout Calvin Austin III has great speed and plenty of experience returning punts, so he'd probably be the ideal candidate for such a role. Even Warren, who the fans seemingly wanted to save for strictly offensive duties, would be a more sensible option than Fields.

While Fields returning kicks would certainly be fun—with this quickness and agility, he would probably thrive in the role under different circumstances—don't expect to see it in an actual game.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.