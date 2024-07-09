Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers signed WR/RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6M deal in response to the new XFL-style kickoff rules.

The size of the contract has insiders wondering if Patterson will take on a larger role than just being a returner.

Patterson's versatility and familiarity with OC Arthur Smith should allow the 11-year veteran to contribute to Pittsburgh's offense.

Earlier this offseason, the NFL agreed to a new set of XFL-style kickoff rules that the league hopes will encourage returners to return kicks at an exponentially increased rate after an NFL-record low 21.7 percent of kickoffs were returned in 2023.

Mere hours after that news broke, the Pittsburgh Steelers responded to that change with an under-the-radar free agent signing, bringing aboard hybrid and gadget player Cordarrelle Patterson on a two-year, $6 million deal.

That's a rather hefty deal for a pure kick returner - which is where Patterson's primary value lies - which has led to some speculation about how the Steelers will use the 33-year-old. The Athletic's Mark Kaboly stated in a new report that fans should expect to see Patterson take more than a few snaps on offense this year:

"Patterson was signed almost immediately after the league changed its kickoff rule, potentially allowing kick returners to have a bigger role. However, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers gave him $6 million over two years to be only a kick returner. An accomplished receiver and running back over his career, Patterson will likely have a bigger role than being a specialist."

Patterson spent the past three seasons as a running back, wide receiver, and kick returner with the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Arthur Smith, who is now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. His familiarity with Smith's scheme should make him a seamless fit as Pittsburgh's RB3 behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Related Steelers Insider Sees 'Surprise' Big Role for Cordarrelle Patterson Mark Kaboly, a Steelers insider for the Athletic, sees a big role for Cordarrelle Patterson in 2024.

Smith Knows Patterson's Skillset Better Than Anyone

The RB/WR/KR was at his best under Atlanta's former head coach

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A first-round pick in 2013, Patterson spent time with four teams before making his way to Atlanta. He earned four Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro nominations (including four First-Team All-Pro honors) for his kick-returning prowess.

.

After leading the league with a jaw-dropping 1,017 kick return yards in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, Patterson left for the Falcons in free agency. It was there that Arthur Smith unlocked Patterson's true offensive potential, coaxing a career-best 1,166 yards from scrimmage out of the gadget player in 2021.

Cordarrelle Patterson Stats w/ Falcons Category 2021 2022 2023 Touches 205 165 59 Receiving Yards 548 122 38 Rushing Yards 618 695 181 Return Yards 434 284 153 Total TDs 11 9 1

After starting double-digit games in each of his first two seasons in Atlanta, Patterson's snap count fell off a cliff last year as the team worked to integrate first-round rookie Bijan Robinson into the fold alongside 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier.

The Steelers are signing Patterson to be a kick returner first, so his limited offensive contributions won't be as important to the team's success, but it's helpful for them to know Patterson can play halfback or wide receiver in a pinch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his career, Cordarrelle Patterson has led the NFL in yards per kick return three times, total kick return yardage twice, and kick return touchdowns six times. He is also the all-time leader in kick return touchdowns, with nine.

The new kick return rules that were passed at the annual League Meetings should encourage far more kick returns than the all-time low we saw last season, making Patterson even more valuable to the Steelers' cause. It's hard to believe that the league's adoption of the new kickoff format didn't play some sort of factor in the signing.

The team has also churned through a litany of returners since Antonio Brown's departure, including Ray-Ray McCloud and Gunner Olszewski, so Patterson should bring some much-needed stability to Pittsburgh's special teams.

If Smith can get Patterson involved in the offense in some way, then the 11-year veteran will prove to be one of the shrewdest signings of the offseason. Even if he's relegated to just his area of expertise, though, the Steelers will be better with him on their roster.

Source: Mark Kaboly

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.