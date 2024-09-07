Key Takeaways The Pittsburgh Steelers are seeking a WR2 after being denied Brandon Aiyuk.

Courtland Sutton could find himself on the trade block if the Broncos struggle with rookie Bo Nix behind center.

The Steelers could be a perfect landing spot for Sutton, as the wideout already has a deep familiarity with starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Way back in June, after the 2024 NFL Draft and after the team had already dealt away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, it was reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers were in the market for a "legitimate" WR2.

A few weeks ago, that pursuit nearly came to an end, as the Steelers were on the cusp of acquiring wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers . However, the team was blocked by a third party who was unwilling to trade their own WR1, and Aiyuk signed a four-year extension to remain in the Golden State.

It just so happens that now, that very third party (and the receiver they were unwilling to part with) may do business with the Steelers directly. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Denver Broncos are still willing to discuss trades regarding Courtland Sutton, and that Pittsburgh would be a logical landing spot for the veteran wideout.

The Steelers did draft Roman Wilson with a third-round pick in April, which merely consolidated their wide receiver room makeover. Besides trading Johnson and letting veteran Allen Robinson II walk, they also signed journeymen Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, both of whom played for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on the Atlanta Falcons last season.

However, none of those names inspire a ton of confidence, and the team needs another receiving weapon alongside young superstar George Pickens . Sutton, who played with starting quarterback Russell Wilson in Denver over the last couple of years, could provide Pittsburgh with the missing ingredient to their new-look offense.

Wilson, Sutton Have Built-in Chemistry

The Steelers could use a veteran in their WR room

Currently, the Steelers have five receivers on the roster. The eldest among that group is Van Jefferson, who just turned 28 back in July.

Sutton isn't any older, as he'll be turning 29 in October. However, with a Pro Bowl on his résumé, as well as a ridiculous amount of experience playing in different offensive systems and with different quarterbacks, he'd be a seamless fit as the team's best physical receiver and top red zone threat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sutton has played with multiple starting quarterbacks in every season of his career besides one - his rookie season in 2018 (Case Keenum).

Sutton had played with a whopping ten quarterbacks in seven seasons. That kind of instability at the game's most important position makes it nearly impossible for any receiver to be consistently successful.

It just so happens that some of his most successful stretches came with Russell Wilson, who is now the QB1 for the Steelers. He hasn't been able to match his Pro Bowl season in 2019 when he caught a career-high 72 passes for a career-high 1,112 receiving yards, though he has improved as a red zone receiver in recent years, catching ten touchdowns in 2023.

Courtland Sutton Career Stats Stat Sutton Games Played 81 Targets 511 Receptions 298 Yards 4259 TDs 24 Rating w/ Targeted 120.2* Catch% 58.3%

In 29 games with Wilson over the last two years, Sutton has caught 119 passes for 1,576 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those come out to per-game averages of 4.1 receptions, 54.3 receiving yards, and 0.4 touchdowns. It's not exactly a Justin Jefferson-esque stat line, but for a team that already has Pickens, recently extended tight end Pat Freirmuth, and a two-headed monster at running back ( Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ), it's more than sufficient.

Having the built-in chemistry with Wilson is also important, as the Steelers' offense is otherwise completely brand new this year. Beyond the changes at wide receiver, the offensive line has two new starters (rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier), the quarterback room has no holdovers from 2023, and Arthur Smith will be implementing a brand-new scheme. A bit of familiarity could go a long way towards keeping the offense on track, at least in the early portion of the season while players are still learning each other's tendencies.

Given that the 2024 NFL season has officially begun, this would have to be an in-season exchange between the Steelers and Broncos. That may be a harder sell than it was during the offseason, as the Steelers might not have much interest in importing the remaining two years and $34 million on Sutton's contract in the middle of the season, especially if the wideout is struggling with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback.

Nevertheless, the fit is obvious, and the Steelers are angling to be competitive in 2024, while the Broncos are not. It may fall short of the hype of the now-dead Aiyuk trade, but acquiring Courtland Sutton could be an astute move for Pittsburgh as they try to win their first AFC North crown since 2020.

