Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris' fifth-year option, despite his impressive stats and durability.

The decision may hint at financial concerns and potential future moves, but it could motivate Harris to perform better.

Acquiring Cordarrelle Patterson further complicates the RB situation, as OC Arthur Smith likes to deploy multiple running backs in his scheme.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a lot of traction this offseason, forging a path towards contention after losing their third consecutive playoff game back in January.

The team completely overhauled its quarterback room, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields now expected to compete for the starting quarterback gig. They also cut two-fifths of the starting offensive line before free agency, which opened a roster hole they subsequently filled by drafting Washington's Troy Fautanu and West Virginia's Zach Frazier in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

As such, the vibes have been nothing short of immaculate in Pittsburgh recently, with hope high that the franchise can end it's historic (for them) postseason struggles. The Steelers' current playoff victory drought of eight seasons is its longest of the Super Bowl era, and is only topped by the franchise's 27-year stretch of futility from 1945-1972 (its first 27 years of existence as the Steelers).

However, there's no such thing as a perfect offseason. There's bound to be a move or two that creates more questions than answers, whether for the present or the future.

Just one week following the draft's conclusion, it appears as though the Steelers have finally made such a decision. Per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, the team has declined the fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris.

Given that Harris is the only player in the NFL with 1,000+ rushing yards in each of the last three seasons, it's a peculiar choice to say the least. Jaylen Warren emerged as an explosive option in an otherwise moribund offense last season, but he's better suited playing Robin to Najee's Batman.

Following the team's last contract saga with a star running back (Le'Veon Bell), the Steelers may be hinting at their willingness to let Harris walk for nothing at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Targets and Candidates Following a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance in 2023, the Steelers may add to their impressive offseason by attacking the trade market.

OC Arthur Smith Prefers Rotation of Running Backs

A potential departure from Harris would throw a wrench into the Steelers' offensive plans

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

On top of Harris and Warren, Pittsburgh signed running back-wide receiver hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal earlier in the offseason.

Though ostensibly a move designed to help the team navigate the league's new kick return rules, Patterson offers familiarity with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme, as the two spent the past three seasons together with the Atlanta Falcons.

Patterson racked up back-to-back 600+ rushing yard seasons as the Falcons' back-up running back in 2021 and 2022, before taking a backseat in 2023 as the Falcons worked to integrate first-round rookie Bijan Robinson into the fold alongside 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier.

It's that part of his work with Smith that makes the Steelers' decision to decline Harris' fifth-year option so baffling. The option was only for $6.79 million, which is a doable figure for a team that doesn't have a single quarterback under contract after this upcoming season.

Harris has been as durable as any player in the league since being drafted, playing in and starting all 53 games (including playoffs) since 2021. He's a bowling ball power back, taking on the dirty work of an in-between-the-tackles runner.

Now, declining Harris' option doesn't mean the Steelers can't bring him back. The franchise tag is still in play come next offseason, and it's possible the team and the running back could reach an agreement on a long-term extension. NFL Insider Mike Florio had a unique, glass half-full take on the situation (via 93.7 The Fan).

"Sometimes, and I remember this with Doug Martin when the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers didn't pick up his fifth-year option, it was the proverbial kick in the butt to get the most out of him the next year. And then they signed him to a new contract after that fourth season. So it's part of the psychology of how do we get the most out of the player."

Still, it's hard to believe that the Steelers think Najee Harris, of all players, needs a proverbial fire lit under him. This feels more like a conscious decision by Pittsburgh's brain trust to keep the cap sheet as clean as possible for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has 3,269 rushing yards. According to Stathead, only Derrick Henry (3,642), Jonathan Taylor (3,413) and Josh Jacobs (3,330) have more rushing yards in that span.

Regardless of his future in the Steel City, Harris will enter the 2024 season as the Steelers' RB1 for the fourth straight year. Expectations are far higher for him and the rest of the offense with Smith coaching the unit now, and a career year could put the running back in position for a lucrative contract in free agency.

Source: Jordan Schultz

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.