Highlights Diontae Johnson was traded to the Panthers for Dante Jackson and a pick.

The Steelers may target WR prospects Legette, Thomas Jr., and Mitchell in the NFL Draft.

Each prospect offers unique skills and long-term potential for Pittsburgh.

Entering the offseason, it seemed all but certain that disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers' wideout Diontae Johnson would be moved following a reported trade request.

A few days after free agency kicked off, Johnson got his wish, as Pittsburgh sent him and a seventh-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Dante Jackson and a sixth-round pick.

Trading Johnson creates a void the Steelers will likely look to fill in the NFL Draft. Pittsburgh has been notorious for its ability to draft and develop receivers. If the Steelers elect to go this route, several intriguing prospects could be in contention to replace Johnson. Here are three NFL wide receiver prospects who could replace Johnson in Pittsburgh.

3 NFL WR Prospects To Replace Diontae Johnson

The draft class is loaded with talent at the receiver position

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the Steelers' first pick in the draft is No. 20 overall, chances are they are set to miss out on the household names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers at the receiver position. With that being said, this class is incredibly deep and Pittsburgh should be able to find a instant-impact playmaker in the first three rounds.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Steelers have made their interest in South Carolina wideout Xavier Legette known, meeting with the prospect a number of times throughout the NFL Combine.

Legette is an intriguing prospect with a unique combination of size and speed. In 2023, Legette recorded 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns, solidifying his spot as one of the top receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Xavier Legette 2023 Stats Stat Legette Receptions 71 Receiving Yards 1,255 Receiving TDs 7 Yards Per Catch 17.7

The Steelers could select Leggete with their 51st pick, allowing him to step into Pittsburgh's offense as the second receiver option alongside George Pickens. Legette doesn't offer great versatility as a route runner, as his strength at South Carolina was beating coverage over the top for big plays.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: In a week 4 matchup against Mississippi State, Xavier Legette reached speeds of 22.3 mph while carrying the ball. This was faster than Tyreek Hill's fastest run last season.

Despite this, Legette offers immense potential at the position and could be developed in a hurry like so many Steelers receivers of the past. Legette could be a relatively cheap option for the long term if Pittsburgh could land him in the second or third round. With the reported interest in Legette, expect Pittsburgh to be one of the top teams to land the former South Carolina Gamecock.

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Legette, LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. offers big-time speed and deep-ball ability at the wide receiver position. Thomas has a slightly more developed route tree than Legette, but would likely be selected with Pittsburgh's first-round pick at 20th overall.

The Steelers met with Thomas Jr. at the NFL Combine, with many reports stating the LSU product could very well come off the board at No. 20 when Pittsburgh makes its pick.

Brian Thomas Jr. 2023 Stats Stat Thomas Jr. Receptions 68 Receiving Yards 1,177 Receiving TDs 17 Yards Per Catch 17.3

In 2023, Thomas Jr. was an elite deep-threat and yards-after-catch machine, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Tigers. Thomas could step into Pittsburgh's offense as the number-two option behind Pickens with the ability and potential to work his way into the team's top spot at wideout.

Standing at nearly 6'5", Thomas will be an exciting prospect for the Steelers in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers made their interest in Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell known, meeting with him several times throughout the NFL Combine process.

Like Thomas Jr., Mitchell would be Pittsburgh's first pick at No. 20 overall. Similar to both Legette and Thomas Jr., Mitchell offers size and speed at the wideout spot, with big-play ability over the top of coverages as well as with his speed in the yards-after-catch department.

Adonai Mitchell 2023 Stats Stat Mitchell Receptions 55 Receiving Yards 845 Receiving TDs 11 Yards Per Catch 15.4

In 2023, Mitchell performed at a high level for the Longhorns, catching 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. Mitchell's athleticism sets him apart with his blazing 4.34 40-yard dash time and 39.5" vertical. At the combine, Mitchell put scouts on notice with his impressive performance during drills.

Mitchell could step into Pittsburgh's offense as the number-two behind Pickens, but offers solid versatility as a route runner and deep-ball receiver. Come draft time, Mitchell could find himself in Pittsburgh going into 2024.

All Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise