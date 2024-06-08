Highlights The Steelers' WR room needs improvement, and Van Jefferson leads potential options.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have taken a major step to address the quarterback position by bringing in veteran Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in case Wilson falters.

But aside from the talented George Pickens, the wide receiver room remains a big question mark.

Sure, the Steelers have brought players in. But according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, the team might not be done adding talent in the WR room. Kaboly wrote:

Right now, I’d say Van Jefferson, but to be honest, you can throw [Quez] Watkins, [Cordarrelle] Patterson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Marquez Callaway and Denzel Mims in there as well. Yeah, it’s not a good situation, and the Steelers know that. It would show a lack of awareness and urgency if they don’t add a legit No. 2 before the season starts. And I think they will.

Steelers May Need a True WR2

Pittsburgh will need to search outside the organization

The question is, who would Pittsburgh bring in? As noted by Steelers Depot, Courtland Sutton is probably going to re-sign with the Denver Broncos. Another big-name option would be Brandon Aiyuk, but he wants more money from the San Francisco 49ers, and the Steelers seem unlikely to offer what he wants.

Fellow 49er Deebo Samuel could be a target, but he carries a large cap hit this year and would likely command an expensive contract when he's a free agent next year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Pickens led the Steelers with 1,140 yards last season.

On the other hand, the current list of receivers after Pickens is full of mostly unremarkable names -- and veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, one of the biggest names on the list, is often used as a runner or special teams player more than a receiving threat.

The loss of Diontae Johnson via trade could end up hurting Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers Receivers 2023 Stats Player Games Receptions Yards Touchdowns George Pickens 17 63 1,140 5 Calvin Austin III 17 17 180 1 Marquez Callaway 3 0 0 0 Dez Fitzpatrick 1 0 0 0 Van Jefferson 17 20 209 0 Scotty Miller 17 11 161 2 Quez Watkins 9 15 142 1 Cordarrelle Patterson 14 9 38 1 Denzel Mims 0 0 0 0

Sure, the Steelers have brought in Wilson, who has been a top-tier QB in the past, but he's 36 years old and struggled at times in Denver. He also had Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to throw to, which helped him out. If he has no weapons other than Pickens, the offense could become one-dimensional very quickly.

Especially if Pickens gets hurt.

Wilson can run a bit, and projected backup Fields can run even more. But even if Fields supplants Wilson at some point, he too will need people to throw to. In fact, one of the reasons Fields struggled to be consistent in Chicago and ended up being traded to the Steelers is that he didn't have many weapons in Chicago -- and when D.J. Moore arrived from the Carolina Panthers, Fields often relied on Moore a bit too much because his other options weren't great.

That lack of weaponry is why some Bears fans advocated for keeping Fields and trading the number-one pick for a haul that would include some top receiving talent.

With a lack of obvious talent at the WR2 slot, defenses can easily take Pickens out of the play with double teams. This would obviously make it harder for the Steelers to move the ball.

No team can easily rely on its running game to move the football, especially in today's NFL. Is it possible the Steelers could use a mixture of the running game, Pickens, and the legs of both its top-two QBs to be effective on offense? Yes, but it sure would be easier if they had a solid number two lined up across from Pickens.

