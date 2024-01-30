This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is expected to be hired as the Steelers' new offensive coordinator.

Smith had success as the Titans' offensive coordinator before his tenure in Atlanta.

The Steelers hope Smith can improve their struggling offense and maximize the potential of QB Kenny Pickett and their talented skill position players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made up their mind.

One of the last few vacant offensive coordinator jobs is about to be snatched up, as the Steelers have hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new OC.

Smith had served as the head coach of the Falcons from 2021-2023, notching three straight 7-10 seasons. He became the first coach to be handed his walking papers barely an hour into 2024's Black Monday.

Smith had previously worked on the Tennessee Titans staff in various roles from 2011-2020, most recently as the offensive coordinator and play caller from 2019-2020.

Owner Art Rooney II had mentioned in his end-of-season presser that they would be looking for an OC candidate with play-calling experience, which ruled out some of the more inexperienced options such as Jerrod Johnson and made Smith the perfect candidate.

Smith was one of three candidates the Steelers interviewed for the position, also meeting with Johnson and Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown.

Pittsburgh had been without an official offensive coordinator since their midseason firing of Matt Canada. Eddie Faulkner took on interim offensive coordinator duties for the remainder of the campaign, while QBs coach Mike Sullivan took over the play-calling.

Smith will be tasked with developing Kenny Pickett

The Steelers will bring in competition at QB as well

Smith took a lot of heat for his work with the Falcons this season, largely due to the fact that his three top 10 picks, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, were criminally underused. During his tenure down south, however, Smith never got to work with an above average quarterback.

It remains to be seen whether he will get that chance with the Steelers. Kenny Pickett, the team’s first round pick in 2022, regressed after his rookie season. He is still in the team's plans, but coach Mike Tomlin has already said that he will bring in competition this year.

The Steelers' offense was one of the worst in the league in the games that Pickett started, as the team only averaged 16 points per game and fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada in-season, Pittsburgh's first such firing since 1941. Pickett only threw six touchdown passes in 12 starts in 2023.

Pickett has been extremely safe with the ball, which has led to the second-lowest INT rate of all-time (1.8). However, his inability or unwillingness to push the ball and take shots downfield to his two elite play-making receivers in George Pickens and Diontae Johnson has been historic, as his 13 TD passes are the fewest ever for a QB through their first 24 starts.

Steelers Combined Offensive Ranks 2019-2023 Category Steelers Rank Points/Game 20.0 25th Yards/Game 310.8 30th Pass Yards/Game 208.9 23rd Rush Yards/Game 102.0 26th Yards/Play 4.9 T-29th

Pickett or not, Pittsburgh has not had an answer offensively since Ben Roethlisberger injured his throwing elbow back in early 2019. Whether it was Randy Fichtner or Matt Canada or Mike Sullivan, whoever was calling the plays simply could not find a way to consistently move the ball down the field or create splash plays. Smith will look to change that.

Pickett vs. Rudolph 2023 Starting Stats Category Rudolph Pickett Starts 3 12 Yards/Game 238.7 172.5 Completion % 74.7 62.0 TD % 4.2 1.9 INT % 0.0 1.2 Yards/Attempt 10.1 6.4 Passer Rating 120.4 81.4

The offense, which features strong pieces like Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, and the aforementioned receiving duo, did see a marked improvement in games started by Mason Rudolph after Pickett was injured.

Smith is known for creative run packages

Steelers roster features Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris in the backfield

Smith was able to create a dominant scheme in the running game during his successful two-year tenure at the helm of the Titans' offense in 2019-2020. The team featured a dominant rushing attack, finishing third in the league in rushing yards in 2019 and second in 2020. The offense as a whole was elite in 2020, when they finished third in total offense and fourth in scoring offense.

Pittsburgh would certainly like to be able to run the ball like that as well. The team features two talented backs in Warren and Harris. Harris gets the majority of the carries for the team, but Warren is more explosive.

They work together well as a classic 'thunder and lightning' pairing, but they're also able to spell each other in any given situation, which keeps both of them fresh.

The pair quietly created the second-best backfield in the NFL in 2023, finishing the season off as one of just two pairs of RBs to put up over 1,100 scrimmage yards, the other being the Detroit Lions' backfield duo.

Smith knows how to scheme up big holes for his running backs, which will be music to Warren and Harris' ears, as they had to earn every yard they got in 2023. Harris finished second in the NFL with 30 broken tackles, Warren was tied for third with 27. Warren had by far the lowest rush per broken tackle rate at just 5.5, with Harris right behind in third at 8.5.

If Smith can unlock Pittsburgh's long-dormant rushing attack, it will not only create a well-balanced offense, it will lift some of the pressure off the shoulders of the quarterback, which may allow whoever's under center for Pittsburgh to finally make a real impact.

Source: Tom Pelissero