Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mired in mediocrity for the past five years due to subpar quarterback play.

They failed to draft a successor for franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger, despite his obvious decline in the late 2010s.

After years spent in win-now mode, they may finally have a chance to reset in 2025.

Despite Ben Roethlisberger retiring over two years ago, and showing clear signs of decline since an injury to his throwing elbow in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to properly replace their former franchise quarterback, and are heading into 2024 with more question marks than answers at the quarterback position.

Despite Big Ben playing well into his late 30s, the Steelers did not really attempt to replace him until after he was gone. They did not spend a first or second round pick on a quarterback until a few months after Roethlisberger retired in 2022.

His highly drafted replacement, Kenny Pickett, who was the only QB drafted in the first 70 picks in 2022, only lasted two seasons before getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving the Steelers to revamp their QB room by signing veteran Russell Wilson and trading pennies for high-ceiling youngster Justin Fields.

Despite below-average quarterback play since 2019, the Steelers have made the playoffs three times in the past five years, and have won at least eight games in all five seasons due to having one of the best defenses and head coaches in the league.

The Steelers are good enough to make the playoffs, but not good enough to win a playoff game (which they haven't done since 2016), and will be trapped in the NFL's middle class unless one of their bold moves this offseason results in a franchise quarterback. How did the Steelers' front office let this happen?

Big Ben Did Not Want to be Replaced

Roethlisberger complained when the team drafted Mason Rudolph

The biggest obstacle to the Steelers finding Roethlisberger's replacement was Roethlisberger himself. Big Ben was elite in his prime, but showed signs of decline after the 2017 season. Roethlisberger led the league in passing yards in 2018, but also led the league in interceptions and passing attempts as the Steelers missed the postseason for the first time since 2013.

While there were several off-the-field issues involving star offensive players Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, Roethlisberger's PFF rating of 78.2 in 2018 was a significant decrease from his PFF rating of 87.7 in 2017. The Steelers' 2018 season was an unmitigated disaster for a variety of reasons unrelated to Roethlisberger, but it should've been clear that they had to start looking for his successor.

However, they may not have made a serious effort to do so in order to keep their long-time quarterback happy. Roethlisberger certainly contributed to the toxic locker room of the 2018 Steelers, and was particularly unhappy that the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2017 draft.

He spoke frankly about the situation with a Pittsburgh radio station:

I was surprised they took a QB because I thought maybe in the third round you can get some really good players that can help this team win now. Nothing against Mason, I think he is a great player... I just don’t know how backing up or being the third...helps us win now but that’s not my decision to make, that’s all the coaches and the GM and owner.

However, it feels like a weak excuse, especially when compared to how other teams have operated. The Green Bay Packers in particular have found success drafting their quarterback of the future while their current signal caller is still performing at a high level.

Jordan Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft by the Packers, despite the team making the NFC Championship the season before and finishing with 13 wins. Aaron Rodgers was clearly unimpressed with the Packers' decision to invest in the future, and it was rumored he had made those feelings clear to the Packers' front office. However, that didn't stop the team from winning.

Steelers Passing Offense 2014-2018 Category Steelers NFL Rank Yards/Game 287.7 2nd Completion % 65.8 T-6th Yards/Attempt 7.5 T-2nd TDs 156 4th TD % 5.1 T-6th INT % 2.5 T-15th Passer Rating 95.7 7th

The Packers won 13 games in the next two seasons as Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards. Love finally got his chance to start in 2023, and after a shaky first few games, looks like a franchise quarterback, and was rewarded with a record-breaking contract earlier this offseason. They had done the exact same thing when they drafted Rodgers in 2005, as the future MVP sat for three years behind Brett Favre before getting his chance.

The Steelers had several opportunities to do something similar, but chose to placate their aging star instead, which did not pay dividends. Roethlisberger was injured for the majority of the 2019 season, but the Steelers were able to make the 2020 and 2021 playoffs when he was healthy.

However, they were mostly carried there by an elite defense, and were swiftly eliminated in the Wild Card round both times. Keeping him happy was clearly not the right decision.

Steelers Moved On at the Wrong Time

2022 was an awful quarterback class

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers were finally able to move on in 2022 after Roethlisberger retired, aged 39. However, they left it too late to find a suitable successor.

The 2022 Draft was a notoriously poor draft for quarterbacks. Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first two rounds, and only four quarterbacks were selected in the first 100 picks. Two years on, the only quarterback from that class expected to start in 2024 is Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.

While the Steelers can't be blamed for the talent at quarterback in 2022, they can be blamed for persisting with a flawed roster, and insisting on reaching for a quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kenny Pickett was not a terrible quarterback, but he was nowhere near good. His lack of confidence to push the ball and take shots downfield led to a 1.8 career TD percentage, which is the lowest in NFL history for a QB with at least 24 starts. Yikes.

Instead of picking Pickett, they could've chosen to reset, sign a bridge quarterback (or roll with Mason Rudolph for a year) and taken a player like Trent McDuffie, DaRon Bland, Tyler Linderbaum, Tyler Smith, or George Karlaftis, all of whom would've improved their roster and were available at No. 20.

It would've likely meant breaking Tomlin's streak of never having a losing season, but it would've allowed them to pick highly in a far better quarterback class in 2023.

Steelers Passing Ranks Since 2022 Category Steelers Rank Yards/Game 193.4 27th Completion % 63.8 21st Yards/Attempt 6.1 T-23rd TDs 25 32nd (Last) TD % 2.3 31st INT % 2.1 T-8th Passer Rating 81.5 26th

However, their issues extended far further back than that. They had the perfect opportunity to reset in 2019 after a calamitous 2018 season. Roethlisberger's contract was expiring, and several of the Steelers' offensive stars had already left. The 2019 draft was not rich with quarterback talent, but the Steelers could've easily signed a bridge quarterback, taken their lumps, and then drafted in the record-breaking 2020 class.

The 2020 draft produced five starting quarterbacks, and Jalen Hurts or Jordan Love would've been available to them at the 18th pick. Instead, in 2019, they re-signed Roethlisberger to a two-year deal and traded away their 2020 first round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has been fantastic, but was not worth mortgaging their future for, and denied the Steelers an opportunity to properly rebuild.

The Steelers missed a golden opportunity to move on from Roethlisberger, and are now stuck without a clear way forward. How do the Steelers find a franchise quarterback?

Are the Steelers Stuck in Limbo?

Mike Tomlin still hasn't found Big Ben's successor

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers haven't looked like seriously contending for the AFC since 2017, but have continued to operate in win-now mode. As a result, they're stuck in a limbo. Never bad enough to draft a quarterback who could elevate their roster, never good enough to win a playoff game.

They have roughly the most expensive defense, but the least expensive offense in the NFL. As a result, the offense has been distinctly below average in terms of both yards and points since 2018, and has been kept afloat by an often elite defense.

NFL's Longest Active Playoff Win Droughts Team Length Last Playoff Win Miami Dolphins 23 2000 Wild Card Las Vegas Raiders 21 2002 AFC Championship Washington Commanders 18 2005 Wild Card New York Jets 13 2010 AFC Divisional Chicago Bears 13 2010 NFC Divisional Arizona Cardinals 8 2015 NFC Divisional Carolina Panthers 8 2015 NFC Championship Denver Broncos 8 Super Bowl 50 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 2016 AFC Divisional

They seem to at least be attempting a transition this year, offloading all the quarterbacks they employed last year and replacing them with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While neither could be called elite, the Steelers have invested little in them, and will be well-poised to draft a quarterback in the 2025 draft if they don't think Fields can turn into the guy.

While it's unlikely they'll be bad enough to be drafting at the top of the draft, there's a decent chance they could finish with a losing season, and be forced to fully reset.

The Steelers have been in limbo for longer than most of the teams in the NFL—their current seven-year playoff win drought is the franchise's longest since the dark days of pre-1971—but may finally accidentally be able to move on from the ghost of Roethlisberger.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.