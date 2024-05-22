Highlights Steelers' George Pickens eyes breakout season and Pro Bowl appearance.

Pickens has excelled despite weak QB play, now preparing for the WR1 role.

Fresh faces at QB and a new system hint at Pickens reaching new heights in 2024.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is in line to have the best season of his young NFL career. The former Georgia Bulldog has shown flashes of elite ability, but hasn’t displayed his full potential, at least according to him.

Confidence in himself has never been a concern for Pickens. He made this evident once again in an interview with Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, suggesting he hasn’t even grazed 100% yet.

I'd probably say 80%. I can only go off of how the quarterback plays. I can thrive more. … The yardage showed it. I should have made the Pro Bowl.

While former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not appreciate the comment, fans in Pittsburgh certainly will, assuming he’s good on his word. If he truly can thrive more, there’s reason to believe he can make the Pro Bowl for what he believes should be the second time.

The Steelers traded away Diontae Johnson this off-season, meaning Pickens, 23, has the perfect opportunity to step up. He’ll have to adapt quickly to a new situation, but there aren’t many more options in Pittsburgh’s passing game.

Pickens’ Career Thus Far

Pickens has excelled despite weak quarterback play

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens has flown under the radar performance-wise through two years of his career. Despite being the second or third option in a less-than-ideal passing situation, Pickens surpassed 800 yards in both seasons.

George Pickens Stats by Year Year Starts Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2022 12 84 52 801 4 2023 16 106 63 1,140 5

In terms of highlights, though, he’s been hard to miss. Even without recognition for his statlines, he’s garnered media attention for his memorable moments both on and off the field.

The first of which came on his draft night, as he went viral for the way he watched himself get drafted. The moment has continued to circulate ever since, even being used in the Steelers portion of the recent Los Angeles Chargers’ schedule release video.

The biggest moment of his rookie year would come on the field though, as he hauled in an unbelievable catch against the Cleveland Browns. Under the lights on Thursday Night Football, Pickens adjusted to a throw from Mitchell Trubisky, contorting his body in order to haul in a one-handed grab.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Pickens' one-handed snag was listed as the 15th best play of the 2022 season by the NFL, in their annual Top 100 Plays of the Season video.

The catch is one of many spectacular ones we’ve seen in Pickens’ two seasons. He simply finds a way to catch the football, whether it seems possible or not. In college, he was known for his ability to extend outside his frame, and it has carried over to the professional level.

While he’s proven he can put together a top-notch highlight reel, it remains to be seen what Pickens can do as a top option in an NFL offense. That will change this season, as he takes over the Steelers’ WR1 role.

Breakout Bound in Year Three

Pickens will star in a new-look offense

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Given the offseason changes, it’s hard to imagine the Steelers’ offense will look anything like it has in recent years. They hired former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, hoping to solve some offensive woes. Smith is known for his run-heavy offensive schemes, meaning Najee Harris will likely see plenty of work.

The passing game was equally prioritized though, as the Steelers brought in two new quarterbacks, hoping to find a reliable option. The first was veteran Russell Wilson, who signed a one-year veteran’s minimum deal.

Wilson is expected to start, but Pittsburgh has 25-year-old Justin Fields in place if they decide they need a change of pace. Fields was acquired from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He’ll be the backup for now, but could have a major role in the Steelers’ long-term plan.

Whoever lines up under center will likely be an improvement from what Pickens has had thus far. He’ll be competing with Pat Freiermuth and rookie Roman Wilson for catches, but is the clear favorite to lead in target share.

With a locked-in role as the team’s top pass-catcher, fresh faces at quarterback, and a new offensive system, Pickens is set to reach new heights in year three. As he alluded to in the aforementioned interview with Mackey, no one wants it as much as he does.

Sometimes I don't even sleep. I'll pull all-nighters, just thinking about football.

While team personnel might prefer he simply gets some rest, it’s obvious that Pickens is dedicated to the game of football. We’ll see how this dedication takes shape in what should be a career year.

Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.