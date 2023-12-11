This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin considers George Pickens' sideline tantrums a problem due to their unprofessional nature.

The Steelers have received limited production from their quarterbacks this season, with only nine touchdown passes thrown.

Pickens' passionate playing style, while a strength on the field, can lead to sideline issues and behavior concerns.

Several times this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has voiced or displayed his frustrations with his team's anemic passing offense. Things came to a head during Pittsburgh's disappointing 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday during which Pickens was clearly angry even when head coach Mike Tomlin tried to cool him off. When asked about Pickens' antics on Monday, Tomlin referred to the behavior as a problem.

Tomlin also told reporters:

We’re all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions, and so from that perspective, certainly.

While the Steelers are still firmly in the playoff race this year, the team has gotten mostly game-manager-type quarterback play from Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky. The two quarterbacks have combined to throw only nine touchdown passes through 13 games.

Pickens was a breakout rookie for the Steelers in 2022 after being selected in the second round of the 2022 draft. He is known for the passionate way he plays the game and, while that has been a strength on the field, it can also carry over and cause issues off the field, which is what happened on Thursday. It remains to be seen whether Tomlin's quotes will result in any punishment for Pickens from the team.

Related Every major Week 14 injury in the NFL and why it matters The carnage continued in Week 14, as several more starting quarterbacks, including C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert, suffered injuries.

Steelers passing offense has struggled all year

Pickens has been one of the few offensive bright spots for Pittsburgh

The Steelers passing game has been bad to the point that offensive coordinator Matt Canada was let go in November, but things haven’t changed much since his departure. Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are averaging only 179.8 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league. The Steelers are also tied with the New York Jets for last in the NFL with just nine touchdown passes in 13 games.

However, there have been a few positives, and young wideout George Pickens would have to be the biggest one. He's very dynamic with the ball in his hands. He's got the size, speed, and catch radius to make any grab anywhere on the field, and his back-shoulder route has been perfected when Pickett's throwing.

Pickens may feel that he needs the ball in his hands more, but he plays alongside two other established wide receivers in Allen Robinson and Diontae Johnson, and the second-year man sees the ball much more than them. He has been targeted 84 times this season, an average of 6.4 per game. In Pickens' defense, he has also done more with the ball in his hands than his teammates. The wide receiver is averaging 15.7 yards per catch, good for 11th in the league.

Player Targets Receptions Yards Yards/Reception TD George Pickens 84 49 767 15.7 3 Diontae Johnson 67 37 475 12.8 3 Allen Robinson 41 27 225 8.3 0 Pat Freiermuth 37 24 227 9.5 2

It does the young wide out very little good to wear his emotions on his sleeve while he's on the sideline during a game. But some of Pickens’ annoyance is understandable. In a different offense, he could be among the league leaders in various receiving stats. The Steelers need to find ways to get the ball in his—and every other talented playmaker's—hands more often.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.