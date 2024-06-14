Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers have declined Harris' fifth-year option but are open to extending him long term.

Harris has been productive in his three years with the Steelers, but has not been hugely efficient and saw more efficient back-up Jaylen Warren take many of his touches last season.

Harris may have his best season yet under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and new QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan described his choice to decline running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option as a "business decision", but indicated that he'd be willing to extend Harris long term.

Speaking to 93.7 The Fan on Thursday, Khan said:

It was a business decision that we had to make by May 2. But Najee's awesome to have around here. Love Najee as a player and a person. Just because we didn't pick it up doesn't exclude us from doing something with Najee long term. I'd love to say Najee was here and had a long career in Pittsburgh. He really represents us well on the field and off the field. It was one of those things we had to make a decision on. We just felt right now that was the right decision for everyone. I love Najee. I'd love to have him here long term.

The 2021 first-round pick has been productive during his first three years in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021, and totaling 4,135 yards from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns overall.

Harris Will Benefit From New-Look Steelers Offense

Arthur Smith excels at creating efficient rushing attacks

Despite his overall production level, Harri has not been hugely efficient, averaging 3.9 yards per carry in his career. While he's not been helped by poor offensive lines, his explosive backup Jaylen Warren averages 5.1 yards per carry, and has started to eat into Harris' touches. Warren had a career high 149 rushing attempts last year, while Harris had a career low 255 rushing attempts.

Harris' attempts to get a new contract are also likely hindered by the league not valuing the running back position particularly highly. Only five running backs are paid more than $10 million a year, and it's likely Harris would want to be paid near the top of the market given his workload. The Steelers may wish to see how he plays this year before extending him long-term.

While Arthur Smith struggled as a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons, failing to make the playoffs in his three seasons there, he has proven he can construct an elite rushing offense.

In his two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, he produced a top two rushing offense both seasons in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per rushing attempt. In 2022, the Falcons were third in rushing yards, fourth in rushing yards per attempt, and first in rushing attempts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Jaylen Warren's emergence, under Smith, Harris will get plenty of touches. In three out of the last four seasons, offenses coached by Smith have finished in the top three in rushing attempts in the NFL.

Smith will also have the QB combination of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at his disposal, both of whom are capable scramblers that will force defenses to keep track of them.

Defenses won't be able to sell out against Harris with either quarterback on the field, and his efficiency numbers could go up. Smith has already spoken about his excitement about leading an offense with athletes such as Wilson or Fields at the controls.

His previous quarterback, Kenny Pickett, never rushed for more than 250 yards. Wilson rushed for 341 yards last season, and has a career high of 849 rushing yards in a season. Fields set the record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season in 2022, rumbling for 1,143 yards.

Despite the Steelers' reluctance to extend him, Harris is in a far better situation to produce than he has been before, and could have his best season yet, which would likely mean a second contract from Khan and the rest of the Pittsburgh brass.

Source: 93.7 The Fan

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.