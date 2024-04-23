Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their QB room, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as the top two signal callers on the roster.

GM Omar Khan doesn't expect to draft a QB in Round 1 due to other pressing needs, but he won't rule anything out.

All three quarterbacks on the Steelers roster are playing on one-year contracts, meaning they must decide on a long-term option at some point in the near future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of an unusually active offseason, which has featured a myriad of transactions at the game's most important position.

In February, the team cut backup signal caller Mitchell Trubisky before subsequently signing nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

The team then traded starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, ultimately deciding to double-down on its new-look QB room by trading for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields. The team later signed Kyle Allen to finish filling out the depth chart.

Steelers' QB Room, 2023 vs. 2024 Position 2023 2024 QB1 Kenny Pickett Russell Wilson QB2 Mitch Trubisky Justin Fields QB3 Mason Rudolph Kyle Allen

Now, just a few days out from the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Omar Khan made it clear during his pre-draft press conference that, while the team plans to keep its options open, no one should expect Pittsburgh to select a quarterback with the 20th overall pick.

"I think it's not realistic that we'll be taking a quarterback in Round 1, if that's what you're asking."

The Steelers have massive needs on offense, especially along the offensive line after cutting Chukwuma Okarafor and Mason Cole, and at wide receiver after trading away Diontae Johnson. Recent reports have connected Georgia's Amarius Mims and LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. to Pittsburgh at No. 20.

Khan: I "Wouldn't Close the Door" on Drafting QB

All three QBs on the Steelers' roster are playing on one-year deals

The Steelers may have three new quarterbacks on the roster, but that doesn't mean they've solved the QB puzzle that's been plaguing them since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

Khan was quick to point out that the team knows none of the quarterbacks on the roster are under contract beyond this upcoming season, which means the team will have to remain open-minded as the draft board falls to them.

"There are some good players there, and I wouldn't close the door on anything. If there's an opportunity to improve that room, obviously, we'll look at it, but like you said, we've got three guys who are on one-year deals, and we have to be open to it."

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, five quarterbacks are projected to go in the first round, including four in the first five picks. There are three consensus QBs who are considered the premier prospects in the class - Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Drake Maye (UNC) - that will certainly not fall out of the top-five.

Pittsburgh could choose to draft another quarterback if they think there is real value at No. 20, but the team has learned its lesson in reaching for below-average signal callers after the Kenny Pickett experiment spectacularly failed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson appears to be a great fit for new OC Arthur Smith's play-action heavy offense: Wilson had the fifth-best passer rating on play-action passes in 2023 (118.1), and Smith's Falcons conducted more play-action plays last year than all but four teams.

The most likely outcome is the Steelers drafting an offensive lineman in the first round, and then plucking from a deep crop of wide receivers and defensive backs on Day Two.

Currently, Wilson is the QB1 on the depth chart, though his long-term status with the team is in question given his age (35 years old) and recent performance. Fields still has the pedigree of a first-round pick, though he mostly struggled during his three-year tenure in Chicago.

Fields is the only signal caller on the roster who could have a claim to "quarterback of the future" status, though he'll need to see the field in 2024 to confirm or falsify the suspicions surrounding him. If the Steelers do draft a QB this weekend, don't expect it to happen until the later rounds on Saturday.

