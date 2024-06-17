Highlights Justin Fields' lack of accuracy and placement are legitimate concerns, potentially limiting his role to specific packages each week.

Fields outperformed Wilson in throwing the ball downfield and rushing abilities in 2023.

Investing in Fields' higher upside over Wilson's safe play could be key for the Steelers to break out of mediocrity.

According to Pittsburgh Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo, there’s a reason why Justin Fields remained available for just a fifth-round pick:

Fields, from what I've seen, they had a month of spring practices and he's a terrific athlete, but really the knocks against him that I heard coming in actually turned out to be true. He's not terribly accurate with the ball. His placement isn't all that great, and I could see them maybe having a package or two for him each week depending on the opponent, but I see this team as Russell Wilson's team.

Since it’s only June, penciling in Russell Wilson, who was abominable with the Denver Broncos last season, seems hasty. However, it is alarming that Fields, the 11th-overall pick in 2021, can’t beat out a 36-year-old quarterback come fall. Here’s how this crucial quarterback battle is likely to play out.

Related Steelers OC Arthur Smith Reveals Why Wilson, Fields Fit Well In His Offense Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith shares why quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are good fits with the team.

The Battle for Pittsburgh’s Starting Quarterback

Steelers must roll the dice with Fields’ higher upside

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Comparing the stats of Wilson and Fields from 2023 can be a crapshoot. In terms of accuracy, the veteran’s numbers win out in the percentage of on-target and bad throws. However, Wilson rarely put the ball in harm's way, essentially turning into a check-down artist.

Yes, they averaged the same 6.9 yards per attempt, but Fields managed higher yards per completion (11.3 to 10.3), completed air yards per completion (5.9 to 4.5), and completed air yards per pass attempt (3.6 to 3.0). Essentially, the up-and-comer pushed the ball down the field more consistently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Fields out gained Wilson on the ground by 316 yards in 2023.

We should also consider the situations surrounding both quarterbacks to judge them properly. Denver splurged on offensive linemen, fielded above-average wide receivers, and employed one of the greatest offensive minds, Sean Payton, to resuscitate Wilson's career.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears' major move to help Fields was to trade a second-round pick for Chase Claypool, who was quickly dealt in an exchange of late-round picks once they realized he was terrible. Conversely, Luke Getsy did not set the world on fire in his first go-around as an OC.

Yes, Fields isn't as accurate as his Steelers counterpart, but his athleticism means he doesn't have to be, especially if the bar is just to be better than Wilson. He's proven capable of being a 1,000-yard rusher compared to the aging veteran.

Justin Fields Rushing Stats By Season Season Carries Yards TDs 2021 72 420 2 2022 160 1,143 8 2023 124 657 4

A good offensive coordinator, like Arthur Smith, should be able to put defenses in difficult quandaries by unleashing Fields's legs. It's worth noting that the former Bears signal-caller also improved his completion percentage year over year.

Wilson may represent the safer choice, but if Pittsburgh wants to break out of the doldrums of near .500 seasons, they need to take the gamble on Fields' higher upside.

Source: Ray Fittipaldo

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.