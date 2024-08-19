Highlights Running back Jaylen Warren will likely miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.

Warren's absence makes the Steelers' offense one-dimensional without his receiving skills and explosive running.

Najee Harris will take on a heavier workload with Warren out, while Cordarrelle Patterson serves as his backup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to get their new-look offense off the ground after suffering through a multi-year, self-inflicted tragedy (Matt Canada calling the plays), though they're reportedly not going to have the unit at full strength at the start of the season.

Breakout running back Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury in the Steelers' most recent preseason clash with the Buffalo Bills , and according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he's more than likely going to miss the start of the season.

For as long as Warren is out, the Steelers' offense will be more one-dimensional. Najee Harris has proven capable of handling a heavy workload in the past, but he isn't the receiver or explosive rushing threat that Warren is on a touch-by-touch basis.

The team has struggled greatly this preseason while adjusting to new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's scheme, averaging just 7.5 points per game. Warren's absence will be felt as head coach Mike Tomlin sorts through his options during the team's ongoing quarterback battle.

Related Fantasy Football: Why Drafting Kamara-Harris (Alvin & Najee) is a Good Strategy Fantasy managers would be wise to trust a pair of veteran running backs in fantasy football this year.

Najee's Workload Set to Spike

Cordarrelle Patterson will settle into the RB2 role with Warren out

On top of Harris and Warren, Pittsburgh signed running back-wide receiver hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson to a two-year, $6 million deal earlier in the offseason.

Though ostensibly a move designed to help the team navigate the league's new kick return rules, Patterson offers familiarity within Smith's system, as the two spent the past three seasons together with the Atlanta Falcons .

Patterson racked up back-to-back 600+ rushing yard seasons as the Falcons' back-up running back in 2021 and 2022, before taking a backseat in 2023 as Atlanta worked to integrate first-round rookie Bijan Robinson into the fold alongside 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier.

As things stand, he'll occupy the handcuff role behind Harris while Warren tends to his injury. It's a bit unsettling that he needs to fill such an important role in a run-heavy offense so early in the season, but that should be negated a bit thanks to Najee's uncanny durability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2021, when Najee Harris entered the NFL, only two running backs have played in at least 50 games: Harris (51 games played, 51 started), and Devin Singletary (50 games played, 42 started). Harris's 834 carries in that span are 75 clear of second place Joe Mixon.

Notably, Harris' reception total has cratered from 74 (during his rookie year) to 29 (last year) thanks to Warren's talents as a pass catcher (61 receptions in 2023), though No. 22 still started in all 17 games last year and received 106 carries more than his backup.

Harris is the only running back in the NFL in the last three seasons to have at least 1,000 rushing yards in each campaign. According to Stathead, only Derrick Henry (3,642), Jonathan Taylor (3,413) and Josh Jacobs (3,330) have more rushing yards during that window.

The issue is that he simply isn't an efficient runner. He's below 4.0 yards per carry for his career, and it's only marginally improved as Pittsburgh's offensive line has improved over the last few seasons.

Harris has never been, nor will he ever be, as explosive as Warren, and that's the part that will make life so much harder for Pittsburgh's offense over the next few weeks. He can bring the thunder, but without Warren's lightning, Harris can be easily neutered by opposing defenses.

Najee Harris v. Jaylen Warren, Career Stats Stat Harris Warren Games Played 51 33 Yards/Carry 3.9 5.1 Carries/Game 16.4 6.8 Yards/Reception 6.0 6.6 Receptions/Game 2.8 2.7 Scrimmage Yards 4135 1747 Total Touchdowns 28 5

If 2023 was Warren's breakout year, 2024 was setting up to be his audition for full-fledged superstardom. Given Smith's propensity to feature multiple backs at one time - Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Patterson all exceeded 50+ carries last year, the former of whom both had more than 180 attempts - Warren and Harris should have been the league's new dynamic duo. Instead, patience has to be preached while the Steelers wait to get fully healthy.

While Warren is out indefinitely, it's a good sign that the team labeled his absence as a "multi-week" affair, rather than one of the season-ending variety. Hamstrings are a notoriously fickle injury, especially for a position as twitchy as running back, but the former undrafted free agent has proven to be tough and durable since joining forces with Harris in Pittsburgh.

Assuming this is just a bump in the road, it shouldn't be long before Warren and Harris are back to wreaking havoc against defenses across the league.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and FantasyPros, unless stated otherwise.