Key Takeaways Fields has provided a spark of talent for the Steelers, but still needs to polish his game further.

The Steelers are leaning towards starting Wilson for Week 1, but Fields may get an opportunity early in the season.

If the Steelers struggle early, Fields could see significant playing time earlier than expected this season.

When Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers , he saw it as an opportunity for a fresh start and to join a well-structured organization.

Now, after a full training camp and some preseason action, he feels he's shown what he can do for Pittsburgh.

Fields is comfortable with what he's shown his coaches, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

I think I've shown what I can do. I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day, but at the end of the day, it's not up to me.

The question is, have Mike Tomlin and the Steelers' coaching staff seen enough to have confidence in Fields, should they have to turn to him later in the season?

Russell Wilson is Still Pittsburgh's Starter, But The Leash Should Be Short

Fields has shown enough upside that he can provide a spark.

From day one, the Steelers made it clear that Russell Wilson was in the 'pole position' to be their Week 1 starter.

However, Tomlin still hasn't named a Week 1 starter just days away from the team's final preseason game, in which Wilson will get the start.

Fields has shown some flashes of the dynamic highlight-reel player we saw in Chicago, but he's also still shown bad habits inside the pocket, where games in this league are ultimately won.

After two preseason games, Fields has gotten more reps than Wilson, with the 35-year-old veteran having battled a calf injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers' first-team offense has not scored a touchdown in eight preseason series.

While Fields has not exactly blown Wilson out of the water, the underwhelming return so far has to have the Steelers thinking about putting Wilson on a short leash to start the season.

Russell Wilson & Justin Fields Preseason Stats (After Two Games) Stat Category Wilson Fields Pass Completions-Attempts 8-10 16-23 Passing Yards 47 159 TD-INT 0 0 Rushing Yards 0 44 Rushing TDs 0 0 Passer Rating 86.2 88.9

While Fields has gotten more reps than Wilson, the Steelers are still expected to go with Wilson in Week 1. Fields for his part, is simply waiting to get his opportunity.

I try to not think about stuff that I can’t control. I try to just think about the stuff that I can control, so I can’t control whether or not I’m going to be named the starter. I can control how I come in every day, how I work every day and how I treat my teammates and every day.

Considering that Wilson hasn't shown a ton thus far, the most likely scenario is that Wilson enters the season as the starter, but if Pittsburgh gets off to a slow start, particularly if their offense lags behind a solid defense, then we can see Fields as the starter sooner than we think.

The Most Likely Path To Fields Starting in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have a Week 9 bye, but Fields' opportunity may come sooner.

Typically, a bye week is the ideal time to implement a QB change, but the Steelers don't have their bye week until Week 9.

The Steelers begin their season by traveling to Atlanta, in what will be a tough opening matchup, even if offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has some insight into his old team.

Pittsburgh then visits Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos in Week 2, in a start they'll undoubtedly want to give to Wilson. However, if Wilson struggles after two games and can't find a way to elevate for a revenge game against Denver, then the Steelers will have to give their younger reclamation project at QB a look.

For Tomlin's part, he wants to see more from Fields in practice:

I want to see (Fields) show some of the things that we've seen out here in the practice setting. Much like I've talked about the offensive unit, we've had some really good days (in practice) and shown a really high floor with the potential for splash plays, and so I want to see it in the stadium.

Playing in a tough AFC North that's expected to see every team contend for a playoff spot, so the Steelers can't afford to get behind the 8-ball quickly. If Wilson doesn't spark the offense early, the Steelers can't wait around and let their season slip away.

Source: Brooke Pryor, ESPN

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.