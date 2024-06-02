Highlights The Steelers may find some creative ways to use Fields.

Fields' rushing ability adds offensive depth, and Pittsburgh wants to exploit that.

Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith aims to maximize Fields' skills.

One of the best attributes that Justin Fields has is his ability to run the football.

The 2021 first-round pick, who was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2022.

So it is perhaps not surprising that the Steelers might use him in certain scenarios, particularly in their red-zone offense, even if Fields is otherwise the backup QB behind Russell Wilson.

That's in part because new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith used running back Derrick Henry in the same way with the Tennessee Titans. Henry threw for several touchdowns under Smith, and often lined up in the wildcat formation. Smith also had a tendency to place Marcus Mariota in certain red-zone and goal-line packages, and Fields is a far more dynamic runner.

It should be a very interesting offense to follow this season.

Fields' Athleticism Could Stun Defenses

Pittsburgh could revitalize its offense with a new wrinkle.

Credit:Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is said to be happy with Fields' performance so far in OTAs. It should also be noted that Russell Wilson, who's projected to be the Steelers' starter, is 35 years old and Fields is 10 years younger. With both of them in the final year on their contracts, Fields can set himself up for an expanded role with Pittsburgh in the years to come.

NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler was on SportsCenter Sunday morning and suggested that teams around the league are expecting to see Fields get some snaps in the red zone, particularly near the goal line.

"I've talked to multiple teams now who expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to get a little weird at the goal line with Justin Fields, maybe have a package or two for him ready to go where he can be a runner or a thrower out of the shotgun... Remember, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, when he was with the Tennessee Titans, used Derrick Henry in that way as a runner and thrower out of the shotgun. So, Fields with his quarterback background can certainly handle that."

Pittsburgh may also want to get a look at Fields before he becomes a free agent after the season. If the team is struggling midway through the season and falling out of the playoff race, there's definitely a possibility that they can let Fields get a few starts and evaluate all of their QBs after the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Fields ran for 1,143 yards in 2022, scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Fields wouldn't be the first Pittsburgh QB to be used as a runner and/or receiver in certain scenarios -- those old enough will remember Kordell Stewart. More recently, the New Orleans Saints have been using Taysom Hill as a bit of a flex option.

Fields showed a lot of athleticism in Chicago. He followed the 2022 season with over 600 rushing yards in 2023. Some of his running was all about evading sacks, to be sure, but that doesn't make him any less athletic.

Having Wilson under center but Fields on the field as a potential runner, or even receiver, could really give defenses fits. Especially since he could also be used to throw the ball.

Justin Fields' Career Rushing Totals Year Yards Touchdowns 2021 420 2 2022 1,143 8 2023 657 4

Fields had success using his legs in Chicago and the Steelers could do a better job of figuring out how to use him, even off the bench, than the Bears did. A part of the reason why Fields never had consistent success in Chicago is that the coaching staff couldn't quite figure out how to maximize his running ability.

Tomlin has been with the Steelers for a long time for a reason -- he tends to understand how to put players in the best spot to succeed. Smith comes highly touted as a successful offensive coordinator.

If they can figure out how to maximize Wilson and Fields, perhaps using Fields as a runner or receiver in the red zone, Pittsburgh could be more fearsome on offense than it was last year.

Of course, if the Steelers use Fields like the Saints use Hill, it could make it hard to track fantasy football stats. But Pittsburgh will gladly take that if it can rack up points and make another postseason run.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.