Key Takeaways Russell Wilson was named Week 1 starter over Fields, likely due to experience and reputation.

Similar traits between Wilson and Fields make the QB room interesting.

Wilson's declining athleticism may prompt Steelers to turn to Fields midseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on August 28 that Russell Wilson will be the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback, getting the nod over Justin Fields . This comes after months of the two battling for the job, both having their share of highs and lows. The decision to start Wilson may have come down to experience and reputation.

He is entering his 13th season and remains a well-known and respected figure. However, past accolades mean little when evaluating the player Wilson is today. Given what is known about Wilson and Fields, it’s fair to wonder if the Steelers made a mistake.

Wilson And Fields Are Similar Players

The two bring many of the same traits to the table

Part of what made the Fields and Wilson quarterback battle so interesting was the number of homogeneous traits. They are different songs by the same artist. They have their own distinctive attributes but ultimately belong to the same broad family of quarterbacks. Both are slow to get rid of the football, struggle to sense pressure and eschew throws to the middle of the field.

These similarities are also present in the strengths of the two. Both are proficient when throwing the deep ball, possessing adequate arm strength and touch. Additionally, they are upper-echelon athletes with the ability to scramble and make plays with their legs.

Whereas most quarterback battles involve a clash of styles, perhaps a pocket passer and a dual threat or a game manager and a gunslinger, Wilson and Fields mirror each other for better or worse. Their playmaking creates a number of highlight-worthy plays, but their lack of refinement can lead to volatile offensive performance.

Russell Wilson Is Out Of His Athletic Prime

Wilson's fleeting athleticism is working against him

Given the number of commonalities between Fields and Wilson, it may seem that any debate regarding the two is futile. But that simply isn’t the case. While they share many stylistic similarities, there is one conspicuous difference: their age. Fields is 25 years old and in his athletic prime. He’s one of the most capable runners in the game today and has the speed and size to be used in the designed run game.

Justin Fields Rushing Stats By Year Year 2021 2022 2023 Attempts 72 160 124 Yards 420 1,143 657 Yards Per Attempt 5.8 7.1 5.3 TDs 2 8 4

Wilson, on the other hand, will turn 36 in November and has seen his athleticism deteriorate at a rapid rate since leaving Seattle. He wants to play the same way that he did early in his career, escaping the pocket and throwing moonballs to his receivers, but Wilson just isn’t explosive enough to consistently make these plays. He still takes a high number of sacks, and now, the big plays are no longer there in excess to balance that out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson is one of only two players since the NFL merger to take over 400 sacks in his first 10 seasons.

Moreover, he isn’t equipped to play a more controlled style of football. This is evidenced by Wilson’s time in Denver, which concluded with his benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham . While Wilson’s stats were solid, his tape was littered with misreads and poor pocket management, making Sean Payton irate. The fact Denver ate $85 million in dead money to let Wilson walk says a lot about the state of his game.

The Steelers Could Still Turn To Fields Midseason

Wilson isn't guaranteed to finish the year as starter

There’s no perfect solution. Whether it’s Fields or Wilson, the Steelers will be in for a wild ride at quarterback. With that said, the two shouldn’t be viewed as equal entities. Fields could provide the Steelers with some semblance of clarity. With a run-heavy approach that features moving pockets and split field reads, he can be a viable quarterback.

Deploying Fields as a quasi-running back isn’t a long-term solution, but Pittsburgh isn’t tied to him past this season. It may be the team's best bet to have a stable offense in 2024.

Conversely, Wilson finds himself in an identity crisis. He can’t play the way he used to but doesn’t seem to realize it. Going with the younger, more physically gifted player gives Pittsburgh the upside of stumbling into a quarterback upgrade. Maybe Fields can build on his flashes from his time in Chicago.

Even if he’s roughly the same player, that could be enough to keep the Steelers afloat for the season. Wilson has not only been a subpar quarterback the last few years, but he’s in danger of getting worse. It’s not as if he’s going to turn 36 and suddenly regain his athleticism or learn how to throw in rhythm.

Naming Wilson the Week 1 starter hardly puts an end to Pittsburgh’s quarterback controversy. There’s reason to believe the Steelers will weigh their options as the season progresses. Still, it feels as though they’re just delaying the inevitable.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.