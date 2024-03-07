Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering Russell Wilson as the solution to their unsettled QB position, and reports say they'll meet with him in the coming days.

The Denver Broncos' release of Wilson means he'll be on the market at a discounted price and cap hit.

While Wilson isn't in his prime, he'd be a short-term upgrade for the Steelers, who may be ready to move on from Kenny Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that normally operates under the radar, making quiet moves to build a solid roster year in and year out.

This offseason is proving to be a different animal. With the quarterback position completely unsettled, multitudes of conflicting rumors have flown around regarding the Steelers' plans in the coming months.

Just a few days ago, per a report from The Athletic's Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo, the Steelers apparently had no interest in bringing in any of the big-name veteran quarterbacks available on the market this spring. Now, according to Gerry Dulac, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers beat writer, the team has plans to meet with Russell Wilson in the coming days, and the interest in getting a contract done is "mutual".

There's no telling if the meeting will result in a deal, but it isn't hard to imagine Russ being a big upgrade over the Pickett-Mason Rudolph combo the Steelers deployed last season.

Related Timelines don't align for Russell Wilson-Pittsburgh Steelers marriage Russell Wilson has been cut by the Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now the betting favorites to land the veteran QB.

Wilson will be cheap, but he's also no longer elite

Broncos will be paying the majority of the QB's salary in 2024

Photo from Ron Chenoy

Since the Denver Broncos released him before the start of his five-year, $245 million contract, Russell Wilson is in a unique situation this offseason. They'll be on the hook for an NFL-record $85 million dead cap hit, and they'll also be paying Wilson some portion of the $39 million they owe him for 2024.

That last tidbit is where things get interesting, since no matter what salary his new team gives him, he'll make $39 million next season from the Broncos and his new team combined.

As such, he has no real incentive to torch his new organization's cap space by demanding a $20+ million salary next season and every incentive to force the Broncos to pay as much of his salary as possible after his ugly divorce with the Sean Payton-led team, and thus he can likely be had for the veteran minimum of $1.21 million.

The Steelers currently only have Pickett under contract, as Mason Rudolph is a free agent and Mitchell Trubisky has reunited with the Bills on a one-year deal. Wilson would be a huge improvement over what Pittsburgh has in-house, but he's no longer the elite option he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson wasn't elite in 2023, but he was one of the best play-action QBs in football, finishing with a 118.1 passer rating on play-action passes, 5th-best in the league. That would serve him well under new Pittsburgh OC Arthur Smith, whose Falcons had the 5th-most play-action dropbacks in 2023.

That being said, 2023 was Wilson's best season since the 2020 campaign. He looked far more comfortable in Sean Payton's system than he did under Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, and he could be a strong fit in Pittsburgh OC Arthur Smith's play-action heavy scheme.

Wilson, Pickett, and Rudolph 2023 Stats QB Games Completion % Yards TDs INTs Passer Rating Wilson 15 66.4% 3,070 26 8 98.0 Pickett 12 62.0% 2,070 6 4 81.4 Rudolph 4 74.3% 719 3 0 118.0

At 35 years old, Wilson isn't and won't be the long-term answer for the Steelers at quarterback. However, for a team with an aging defense and a head coach who appears to be allergic to picking in the top ten of the NFL Draft, he'd be a fine stopgap option for a few seasons—assuming the team is willing to move on from Pickett.

Source: Gerry Dulac

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.