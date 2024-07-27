Highlights The Steelers' mantra is "The Standard Is The Standard," centered on winning.

Tomlin is known for consistent excellence, but faces obstacles in 2024.

Pittsburgh's QB situation, offensive line, and tough schedule present challenges.

Walk by the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room at Acrisure Stadium, and you'll see a glistening silver sign engraved on the beautifully painted black wall. It reads:

The Standard ... Is the Standard.

It's the mantra of head coach Mike Tomlin. It's a bit of an esoteric statement that Tomlin explained in his own words during a press conference in 2020:

What I mean specifically is, our job is to win. Maybe the formula looks a little different. Maybe the process is a little bit more uncomfortable based on circumstances and so forth. But the bottom line is, football is our game. Our business is winning and our intentions are to handle business. That's what The Standard is The Standard means every time I say it.

Winning is Mike Tomlin's business and business has been very, very good. Since taking over as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007, his team has never had a losing record.

That's 17 straight NFL seasons without a single sub-.500 finish, the longest streak ever to start a career and the second-longest stretch for any coach ever behind Bill Belichick's 19 straight and Tom Landry's 21 consecutive non-losing seasons.

Mike Tomlin's Season-By-Season Record In Pittsburgh Year Record Season-End Result 2007 10-6 Lost Wild Card Round 2008 12-4 Won Super Bowl 43 2009 9-7 Missed Playoffs 2010 12-4 Lost Super Bowl 45 2011 12-4 Lost Wild Card Round 2012 8-8 Missed Playoffs 2013 8-8 Missed Playoffs 2014 11-5 Lost Wild Card Round 2015 10-6 Lost Divisional Round 2016 11-5 Lost AFC Championship 2017 13-3 Lost Divisional Round 2018 9-6-1 Missed Playoffs 2019 8-8 Missed Playoffs 2020 12-4 Lost Wild Card Round 2021 9-7-1 Lost Wild Card Round 2022 9-8 Missed Playoffs 2023 10-7 Lost Wild Card Round Total 173-100-2 SB, 2x AFC Champ, 7x Division Titles, 11 Playoff Appearances

Let's face it, some of those seasons the Steelers probably should not have even been sniffing playoff contention. Tomlin has held that thing together with enough duct tape and Bondo to keep the Titanic afloat. He deserves immense credit for curating consistent excellence. It has been an incredible run.

This is the year it ends.

2024 will finally be the one where Tomlin's brilliance is not enough to keep Pittsburgh's season from sinking into the three rivers. There are simply too many obstacles, too many question marks, too many holes that have not been filled for them to be legitimate playoff contenders.

Pittsburgh's QB Room Will Be Tomlin's Undoing.

The Steelers have a vicious schedule and major question marks at the game's most important position.

The biggest issue is, as it has been since Ben Roethlisberger retired, is the offense.

Give Tomlin credit for hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith to replace the underwhelming Matt Canada as offensive coordinator. Tomlin hasn't had a truly capable OC in place since Bruce Arians left after the 2011 season. When he has a capable quarterback to work with, Smith has a history of putting a potent offense on the field.

Which brings us to whether or not the Steelers have a capable QB.

They're banking on Russell Wilson to revert to his Pro Bowl form, a major gamble given the fact he only got marginally better with offensive mastermind Sean Payton running the offense in Denver.

If Wilson is washed up, they have Justin Fields as the backup. Fields is as athletically gifted as any QB in the game but could never make it work in Chicago, where he simply could not figure out how to overcome his shaky ball placement and decision-making ability.

Can Tomlin's bread and butter save Pittsburgh again?

Even if they did stumble onto a solution under center there are questions about ... well, the center and the other four guys on the offensive line. The unit has been underwhelming for a while now. The Steelers spent their first two picks in this year's draft on offensive linemen, which is smart. But both Troy Fauntano and Zach Frazier are already penciled in as starters at left tackle and center, the two most important positions on the o-line.

Defensively, this club is going to be rock solid again. T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are stars, Cameron Heyward seems to age slower than Paul Rudd and Joey Porter Jr. has the look of a Pro Bowl corner in the making.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers ranked eighth in scoring defense last season, allowing 19.7 points per game.

This is the group that has saved game after game for the Steelers.

It will win them a couple more this year, but not enough to pull them above the .500 mark.

A Brutal Division, With a Tough Stretch to End The Season

Pittsburgh faces one of the NFL's most difficult schedules in 2024.

The final factor, Pittsburgh's schedule, might be the most daunting of them all.

The early season is not terribly difficult with just two of their first nine games against teams that had winning records a year ago.

We also can't forget that the Steelers happen to be in one of, if not, the toughest division in the NFL. The AFC North sent three teams to the playoffs last January, with Pittsburgh sneaking in at 10-7 as the seventh seed.

While the Steelers have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL this season, they can take solace in the fact that the Browns and Ravens have it a little tougher.

AFC North Teams' Strength of Schedule Team Opponents' 2023 Winning Percentage League Rank Browns .547 1st Ravens .536 2nd Steelers .533 3rd Bengals .502 T-16th

Their last eight games are a nightmare.

They play six playoff teams from last year who figure to be in the postseason hunt again:two against the Baltimore Ravens, two against the Cleveland Browns, a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles and the joy of welcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to the Steel City.

The other two outings are against the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, which is never an easy task (assuming the franchise quarterback can stay healthy that long, of course). Even going 3-5 in that stretch would be a minor miracle.

The good folks in Canton, OH can start making Tomin's Hall of Fame bust right now. In his induction introduction, they can write he had 17 straight winning seasons because 18 simply is not in the cards.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.