Highlights Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hinted at negotiations with a team on the West coast on Wednesday morning.

Tomlin rarely lets anything slip, so every comment he makes is analyzed acutely.

The trade package from the Steelers would likely have to consist of picks and prospects, but whether the 49ers would accept that remains to be seen.

And then there were two.

On Monday, it was reported that four or more teams had been negotiating a Brandon Aiyuk trade package with the San Francisco 49ers, but by Wednesday, the only teams left in the sweepstakes were a pair of division rivals: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made an appearance on 102.5 WDVE radio on Wednesday, and when he was asked whether he'd had any interesting conversations that morning, Tomlin replied with a wryness and cleverness that we've grown accustomed to from the 17-year head coach:

It’s a little early on the west side right now, so probably not.

Clearly, Tomlin is making reference to where his team's hopeful trade partner (San Francisco) resides on the West coast. This quote wouldn't move the needle if it came from many other players or coaches, but Tomlin is known for keeping his cards close to the vest, which made his comment all the more intriguing.

Related Why The Steelers Need to Trade for Brandon Aiyuk The San Francisco 49ers can't afford to keep all of their stars and the Steelers would be smart to swoop in for one of their wide receivers.

Tomlin Essentially Confirms Aiyuk Negotiations

A trade package from the Steelers would likely center on picks and prospects

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have been a rumored destination for Aiyuk since early on in the offseason, when they traded their WR2, Diontae Johnson, and didn't find a replacement of the same caliber to pair with George Pickens. That was followed by a social media post in which Aiyuk acknowledged his similarities in appearance with Tomlin in the midst of his contract renegotiations with the 49ers.

Aiyuk continued to indicate he would be open to a move to the Steel City later in camp when he mentioned during an appearance on The Pivot podcast that Pittsburgh (along with Washington) were his two favored destinations if he didn't play for San Francisco in 2024. One of the podcast's hosts, former long-time Steelers safety Ryan Clark, then took it upon himself to sell the All-Pro wideout on Pittsburgh and the franchise as a whole.

Most recently, the Steelers were reported to be one of just two teams still in trade negotiations for the receiver, reports which Tomlin all but confirmed with his radio show appearance on Wednesday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Steelers don't have a ton of quality or experience behind George Pickens in the receiver room. All told, the next six WRs on the depth chart—Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson (R), Calvin Austin III, Quez Watkins, Dez Fitzpatrick, Scotty Miller—have played a combined 200 NFL games and amassed just 4,163 yards, or about 20.8 yards per appearance. They need help.

However, while it was reported that the Browns and the Patriots had agreed to trade packages with the 49ers that included a veteran receiver heading to the Bay, the same has not been reported for the Steelers, who don't have much behind Pickens (who's certainly not on the trading block) to offer John Lynch and company.

Though the Steelers have the cap space to swing a contract for the uber-efficient Aiyuk, it seems that their inability to provide the 49ers with a quality starting caliber player going the other way is making a deal tough.

Aiyuk 2023 WR Ranks (Min. 50 Targets) Category Aiyuk Rank Receptions 75 T-24th Yards 1,342 7th TDs 7 T-17th Yards/Reception 17.9 2nd Success Rate 70.5 1st Catch % 71.4 9th 20+ Yard Receptions 28 3rd Yards/Route Run 2.65 6th Drop % 2.3 8th

However, it is possible that the 49ers could take a stronger package of picks and prospects in lieu of a proven entity, which could very well be the case considering Tomlin's cheeky and jovial demeanor at his press conference later on Wednesday morning:

While conflicting reports from NFL insiders about the Aiyuk saga have been getting flung around like cold cuts in a cafeteria food fight over the last few days, the most telling hints come from the teams themselves.

Based on the playful way Tomlin has been answering questions on the topic, it would seem that not only are the negotiations progressing, but he feels his guy, general manager Omar Khan, has a good chance of winning these Aiyuk sweepstakes.

A wry Tomlin smile and a couple of cheeky one-liners are all we have to go on right now, but that's certainly more than we usually get from the tight-lipped Coach T.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.