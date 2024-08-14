Highlights Wilson, previously of the Broncos, and Fields, formerly with the Bears, aim to prove themselves after rocky times in recent years.

Coach Tomlin is fostering redemption stories with Wilson and Fields in the Steelers' QB room.

Pittsburgh has little to lose if neither player works out.

With both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the team, the Pittsburgh Steelers are rostering two potential quarterback redemption stories. Wilson once starred with the Seattle Seahawks before moving to the Denver Broncos . Things in Denver did not end well, and now Wilson has a shot to start with the Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears jettisoned Fields in favor of first-overall draft pick Caleb Williams after Fields had three up-and-down seasons in Chicago.

Both QBs have something to prove—Wilson believes he has gas left in the tank despite being in his mid-30s, while Fields is out to prove that Chicago gave up on him too soon.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has two reclamation projects on his hands, and he's hoping that one of these two QBs can resurrect an offense that has struggled during a time when the Steelers haven't made a deep postseason run in nearly a decade.

That doesn't even include new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who the Atlanta Falcons fired as head coach. Tomlin has his reasons to gravitate toward players and coaches who are seeking redemption.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Why the Steelers Need To Trade With the Texans The Steelers have been in the trade market for wide receivers, and no other team has more to spare than the Texans.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields Both Have a Lot to Prove

This may be the last chance for both QBs to start in the NFL

Tomlin is the league's longest-tenured head coach and the Steelers have not had a losing season under his watch. Maybe Tomlin has an eye for finding guys who weren't properly utilized by other teams? Recently, he explained his thinking behind reclamation projects:

I’m attracted to that. If we talk about doing anything at the highest level, it is highly competitive and there’s going to be some failure. In those failures is usually growth, and when you’re working with committed people and sharp people, I like to be a part of the bounce-back.

Tomlin has embraced this approach before. The Steelers brought in QB Dwayne Haskins after he was deemed a bust with the Washington Commanders , though Haskins was inactive for most of his one season in Pittsburgh before being killed in a car crash.

When coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams for racial discrimination, thus putting his career at risk, Tomlin hired him—and Flores is now the celebrated defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings .

Tomlin could've gone a different route at quarterback this offseason after Pittsburgh decided to ship Kenny Pickett out. Kirk Cousins was a free agent, though coming off an Achilles' injury. There were several top-tier quarterbacks available in the draft, though Pittsburgh probably would've had to trade up to snag one.

Instead, Pittsburgh signed Wilson to a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum and traded a conditional sixth-round draft pick (plus a fourth-rounder if Fields plays more than 51 percent of Pittsburgh's snaps) to Chicago for Fields. The Steelers did decline Fields' fifth-year option, so both will be free agents after this season.

Pittsburgh now has two QBs with something to prove. Wilson was benched to end an up-and-down 2023 campaign in Denver, and the 2013 Super Bowl-winning QB will be looking to show the Broncos—and the league—that he can still play at a high level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time the Steelers had a losing season, in 2003, their 2024 first-round pick, tackle Troy Fautanu, was barely three years old.

Meanwhile, Fields, who had his own struggles with inconsistency in Chicago but also showed flashes of talent, has reason to be motivated. Not only did the Bears give up on him, but they did so because a trade with the Carolina Panthers put them in a position to draft Williams. If Carolina hadn't finished where it did, the Bears might have kept Fields instead.

Some pundits and analysts also felt that Fields was misused by Chicago coaches, and if he had been coached better, he'd have played well enough for Chicago to keep him.

Now, Fields has the chance to show the Steelers that he can grow into what was expected of him in Chicago. He can show Chicago that it made a mistake, at least if Williams doesn't work out. Otherwise, it could be a win-win, assuming both QBs play well. Finally, Fields can show the league that he's ready to take on a starting role with a contender and that he's worth more than the lowly sixth-round pick he was traded for.

Both players will have an even simpler motivation: since both are free agents at season's end, they are playing for their next contract, whether it's in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. They are also competing with each other to start for the Steelers—and the competition could also encourage better play, as Tomlin points out:

I just respect competitors, and I respect how competitive our business is. And just because somebody fails in a certain circumstance or within a certain opportunity, it doesn’t mean that they’re incapable.

The start has been rough -- Wilson missed the team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans with a calf injury, while Fields fumbled twice after being named the starter for that game.

Tomlin and Smith did say that Fields did other things well in the game, but Tomlin was also concerned about the fumbles. Fields had a bit of a fumbling problem in Chicago, too.

Tomlin Charts a Reasonable Course

Would Kirk Cousins have been a better option?

Despite the slow start, Pittsburgh's choice to employ two quarterbacks seeking redemption before entering free agency makes sense. Signing Cousins would've been costly, and he's an aging veteran coming off a major injury with zero playoff success.

Drafting a QB would've been difficult for Pittsburgh, given their draft slot and the number of other QB-needy teams on the board.

Instead, the Steelers have two guys looking to prove their worth. If both do, they can make their pick and either re-sign the other as a backup, or let them walk.

If Wilson emerges, they can get a season or two more out of him before he retires or his skills diminish further. If Fields does, they'd have a young QB with athletic talent, especially running the ball, entering just his fifth season. If neither player shows they belong beyond this year, Pittsburgh will have another chance to find their next franchise QB—and neither Wilson or Fields will have cost them much.

There's no guarantee a redemption play will work, even with a coach as accomplished as Tomlin, but Pittsburgh's logic is understandable.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football reference unless stated otherwise.