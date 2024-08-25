Key Takeaways Coach Mike Tomlin still hasn't chosen between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the Week 1 starting QB position.

Wilson's veteran status makes him the likely pick, despite competition from Fields, who may provide more upside.

Recent performances suggest that Wilson's ability to manage a game could be key for the Steelers to contend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under contract since March, but head coach Mike Tomlin still needs a few more days to decide on his Week 1 starting quarterback.

Following the Steelers' final preseason game, which ended in a 24-17 loss to the Detroit Lions , Tomlin declined to name a starter for the Steelers' season opener in Atlanta, but he did at least provide a timeline on when he'll do so.

...We will do it at the end of the work week.

Tomlin spoke to reporters after Pittsburgh's preseason finale, and said that he'll use the next few days of practice to make his final decision.

The Steelers indicated earlier this offseason that the veteran Wilson was likely to be named the starter, so it's a little curious as to why Tomlin hasn't committed to Wilson after an entire training camp and preseason.

Why Tomlin Should Name Russell Wilson His Starter

Wilson showed he can still be a serviceable starter last season, which is all the Steelers need to compete.

The 35-year-old veteran saw limited action in the preseason as he's battled a sore calf through the last several weeks, but Wilson was always considered the front-runner to be Pittsburgh's opening day starter.

The Steelers signed him for the veteran minimum earlier this offseason hoping to see Wilson reach his Seattle form, rather than what we saw in Denver.

Wilson's preseason numbers aren't going to wow anybody (10-of-12 for 73 yards), but Wilson's 2023 numbers suggest he can still manage a game and let a running game and solid defense take over.

Russell Wilson's 2023 Stats Stat Category Totals Completion % 66.4 Passing Yards 3,070 TD-INT 26-8 Rushing Yards 341 Rushing TD 3

Wilson hasn't been able to throw the ball down the field as much, but Arthur Smith's offense could play to Wilson's strengths.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wilson threw 10 more TD passes in 2023 than 2022 (26-16) and three fewer INTs (8-11) in the same amount of games (15).

If Wilson isn't asked to do too much in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers lean into their ground game and work off of play-action, Wilson can just focus on limiting his mistakes and playing a simple game.

With a defense like Pittsburgh's, that could be all they need to contend for a playoff spot.

Why Tomlin Should Name Justin Fields His Starter

Fields provides higher upside for an offense that needs a spark.

The Steelers acquired not one, but two reclamation projects this offseason when they traded for the Chicago Bears ' former 1st round pick, not long after signing Wilson.

While Fields didn't blow anyone away in the preseason (19-of-27 for 199 yards, no TDs and no picks). He made some good throws and he added 48 rushing yards on 13 attempts, but he showed glimpses of his natural abilities, both with his arm and his legs.

This all comes down to the style of offense the Steelers want to run, and whether they want the added dimension Fields brings, or if they want to go with Wilson, whose elusiveness isn't what it once was, making him more of a pocket passer at this stage of his career.

Tomlin has given himself a few more days to make a final decision (at least publicly).

We've got three days of Steelers versus Steelers work and why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers versus Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We've got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding divisional labor or pecking orders and so forth.

Who do you think the Steelers should name their Week 1 starter?

