The 2023 season was a career year for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, but not in the sense the Alabama product would prefer.

Last season, Fitzpatrick didn't create a single turnover for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense, the first time in his career he failed to do so for an entire campaign. Following Pittsburgh's Wednesday OTA practice, Fitzpatrick was asked what the team could do to allow him to create turnovers (via Steelers):

Just let me play ball. That's it. Minkah Ball.

The Steelers made several key additions to their defense to bolster the talent around Fitzpatrick in the secondary, bringing in starting-caliber players in Donte Jackson, Cameron Sutton and DeShon Elliott.

Steelers Have Made Solid Additions To Defense

Fitzpatrick wants more talent around him to free himself up to make plays

Pittsburgh didn't just beef up their secondary, they also added talent to their front seven, with the most impactful of these additions being former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro middle linebacker, Patrick Queen, who fills a void the Steelers haven't been able to plug for nearly a decade. More great players means freeing Fitzpatrick up, which is music to the safety's ears:

As many great players as you can get on the field is gonna help Minkah play Minkah ball.

A large factor in Fitzpatrick's down season was Pittsburgh's injuries at the linebacker position. With Cole Holcomb, Kwon Alexander, and Elandon Roberts each battling injuries, Fitzpatrick was brought down near the box to play in the slot covering tight ends, notching 134 total snaps lined up in the slot.

Limiting his deep coverage took Fitzpatrick out of position to do what he does best, ball hawk and make game-breaking plays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before 2023, Minkah Fitzpatrick had logged at least two interceptions in every season.

Though Fitzpatrick has slot experience, logging 379 snaps from the slot as a rookie with the Miami Dolphins, it doesn't play to his strengths as a strong coverage safety. In 2022, Fitzpatrick led the NFL in interceptions, with six in 15 games.

Fitzpatrick was named a First-Team All-Pro with these numbers in 2022. Queen, Elliott, and Sutton can all cover tight ends in Pittsburgh, making them valuable additions alongside Fitzpatrick to put him back in his traditional free safety role.

Pittsburgh's defense has high expectations, with Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt leading the way, the Steelers' defense needs to start playing up to the expectations that their price tag as the most expensive defense in the league would suggest.

The Steelers filled their need at quarterback and made the necessary moves to bolster their offense, so the franchise could have quality units on both sides of the ball for the first time in a long time in 2024.

