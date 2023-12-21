Highlights Mitchell Trubisky's decline in play raises doubts about how many more chances he'll have to prove himself in the NFL.

Coaches have little faith in Trubisky's talents, as his game-management style is excessive for even a conservative offense like the Steelers'.

The value of a competent backup QB is increasing in today's NFL, making Trubisky a potential understudy on other teams, but he needs to find his niche and stick to it to prolong his career.

Mitchell Trubisky was once famously drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft, selected by the Chicago Bears at number two overall. After four years of lackluster results in Chicago (outside of his Pro Bowl sophomore season), Trubisky went to the Buffalo Bills to seek the tutelage of Brian Daboll and Josh Allen.

Trubisky parlayed that backup QB gig into a "starting" role with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though in reality he was just keeping the seat warm for the franchise's handpicked heir to Ben Roethlisberger: Kenny Pickett. All the twists and turns in his career couldn't prepare him for the news that came out this week, however, as it was announced by head coach Mike Tomlin that Mason Rudolph would replace Trubisky as the Steelers' starter while Pickett nurses an ankle injury.

As Trubisky's play declines, and he gets further into his career, the question becomes: how many more chances will he have to prove he belongs?

Coaches have little faith in Trubisky's talents

Trubisky's game-management style borders on excessive

When Trubisky came out of college, it was well known that his "internal clock" wasn't where it needed to be to succeed at the NFL level. He took far too many sacks and unnecessary hits when a pass rush would collapse the pocket, and he would rarely step up to avoid edge rushers. In all, it made him a quarterback dependent on being able to throw on the run, while receivers would have to win early on quick-breaking routes.

His struggles in Chicago have been well-documented to this point, though a lot of that blame has (rightly) fallen on Matt Nagy, the Bears' head coach and offensive play caller at the time. Pittsburgh hasn't made it any easier on him with Matt Canada's offensive scheme, though the stats are still alarming.

Trubisky with Pittsburgh Year GS QB Record Yards Comp.% TD INT 2022 5 2-3 1252 65% 4 5 2023 2 0-2 632 62.6% 4 5

Trubisky is averaging a pitiful 5.9 yards per attempt this year, which would rank tied for 29th in the league if he had enough attempts to qualify. The Steelers' bad offensive line has a lot to do with that, but Trubisky's desperate tendencies have shown up on film more than ever these past few weeks.

That's not to say Trubisky's hopeless. He can still make difficult throws and read simple defenses at a high level, and his desire to escape the pocket can sometimes lead to impressive plays.

The real issue with Trubisky stems from his inconsistent style of play. Too often he will take a check down while a play is still developing, only to turn around and throw a deep post route into double coverage on the very next play. Those kinds of quarterbacking quirks stall drives and limit points, which keeps him from fulfilling the number one duty of a backup QB: keeping the offense in motion without the starter.

The value of a competent backup QB

Reliable backup QBs are becoming more valuable commodities

In Week 16 alone, the following players will start at QB after beginning the year on the bench or as a free agent:

Team Player Bengals Jake Browning Steelers Mason Rudolph Jets Trevor Siemian/Zach Wilson Vikings Nick Mullens Browns Joe Flacco Texans Case Keenum/Davis Mills Titans Will Levis (health dependent) Colts Gardner Minshew Jaguars C.J. Beathard (health dependent) Patriots Baily Zappe Raiders Aidan O'Connell Giants Tommy DeVito

With that context in mind, it's understandable that a competent backup quarterback has gone from a luxury to a necessity in today's pass-happy NFL. Trubisky's days as a starter are assuredly over, though his draft pedigree and occasional success point to a player capable of being the backup on a number of benches across the league.

With Trubisky likely benched for the rest of the year, he probably won't see the field again barring an injury to Rudolph or a re-aggravation of Pickett's ankle issue. The good news is that he won't have to play for the offensively-inept Steelers again; the bad news is that he did nothing to prove himself capable of running an offense in his opportunities in Pittsburgh.

Is there a better fit out there?

Does Trubisky stand a better chance of succeeding elsewhere?

The Steelers have been truly awful on offense this year, ranking 27th in the league with 287.1 yards per game and 28th in scoring offense with 15.9 points per game. There's talent on the roster—Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, and George Pickens are a solid pass-catching trio—but the offensive line is terrible and the scheme in place was written up by the first coordinator the Steelers have fired in-season since 1941.

Trubisky will stand a far better chance of succeeding in a more established offensive system. Both the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts are likely to lose valuable signal callers, with Kirk Cousins and Gardner Minshew set to hit free agency this year.

Head coaches Kevin O'Connell and Shane Steichen were hired for their offensive pedigrees and have produced impressive offenses given the injuries to Cousins and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. There's room in the NFL for a player of Trubisky's caliber—it's admittedly hard to believe he'd be worse than anything the New York Jets have attempted to roll out on the field this year—but he needs to discover and stick to his niche to prolong his career.

An ultra-conservative game-manager is fine, but that same guy can't roll out of the pocket and throw 40-yard bombs into triple coverage. Where Trubisky goes after this season is anyone's guess, but odds are it'll be one of his final NFL stops.

