Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers have given their QB room a complete makeover, signing Russell Wilson, trading away Kenny Pickett, and trading for Justin Fields.

The Steelers' activity this offseason is a welcome change for a franchise that usually prefers to make moves around the margins.

Now, Pittsburgh must give Fields more support than they ever gave Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are being unusually active this offseason, though perhaps it portends an actual philosophical shift for the organization.

The Steelers traded starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a few draft picks on Friday. That move alone was shocking, but Pittsburgh doubled down on its new-look QB room by trading for the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields the next day.

Fans of the Steelers will no doubt be thrilled at general manager Omar Khan's offseason, which includes signing linebacker Patrick Queen and wide receiver Van Jefferson on top of the complete makeover at quarterback.

The team will now turn the keys to the offense over to Russell Wilson (he will get the first crack at starting next season), whom they signed just before free agency opened earlier this week. The 2024 Steelers will be better with Wilson and/or Fields at the helm, but the true benefits of the Pickett trade lie in the future.

Steelers Show Rare Willingness To Admit Mistake

The team has made a habit of holding onto bad players for too long

The 2022 NFL Draft Class was known to be a particularly weak one at the quarterback position, as only one signal caller was drafted in the first two rounds (Kenny Pickett, No. 20 overall).

Unfortunately for the teams that drafted quarterbacks that year, that class has all but lived up to its reputation (besides Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, who just led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl). On Thursday, Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder were traded away as their original teams cut bait, making it four out of nine signal callers who are no longer with their drafting organizations.

On Friday, that number became five, as the Steelers traded Pickett to the Eagles.

Full Kenny Pickett Trade Details Pittsburgh Steelers Get: Philadelphia Eagles Get: 2024 Pick No. 98, Two 2025 7th-Round Picks QB Kenny Pickett, 2024 Pick No. 120

Make no mistake about it: Pickett is a bad quarterback. The team grossly mismanaged its post-Ben Roethlisberger plans, and they were forced to reach for a bad prospect in a bad class.

Pickett has very few traits that point to a signal caller capable of being even a below-average starter in the NFL. His processing speed is slower than molasses, his pocket presence is almost non-existent (Pickett has a notorious habit of rolling out left or right, rather than stepping up in the pocket), and his arm is decidedly mediocre.

Despite that less than glamorous profile, the Steelers' willingness to move on from Pickett will come as a shock to lifetime fans, as the organization is known for engaging in the "sunk cost" fallacy with its early-round draft busts.

The last time the Steelers gave up on a first-round pick this quickly was Jamain Stephens, whom they drafted with the 29th overall pick in 1996. Since then, there hasn't been a first-round pick to play less than three full seasons with Pittsburgh... until Pickett.

This is the same team that has drafted some pretty notorious busts in recent years too, including linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Artie Burns, and edge rusher Jarvis Jones. The Steelers may be great at drafting, but they aren't flawless.

The difference now is that the team is willing to admit that; trading Pickett away ensures they receive compensation for him now, while he still has value, rather than waiting for him to walk away for nothing in a few years after toiling on the bench.

Khan has been a breath of fresh air for an organization that started to conflate stability with complacency. Pickett was never going to be the franchise QB in Pittsburgh, and now the Steelers can move forward with Wilson, Fields, and perhaps another developmental prospect as they look towards the future.

Pittsburgh Must Learn From the Mistakes in Pickett’s Development

The Steelers can't surround Fields with limited talent and a bad OC

It's true that Pickett didn't show a lot of promise in his time with the Steelers, but he was also tasked with running Matt Canda's "offense" for the better part of two seasons. Perhaps with better talent around him, and a competent offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, Pickett can show some growth in Philadelphia.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: During his two years as Pittsburgh's starter, Kenny Pickett ranked last among qualified QBs in TD percentage (1.8) and his 6.3 yards per attempt were third-lowest, both of which speak to his inability - or unwillingness - to take chances and push the ball downfield.

The Steelers unequivocally cannot give Fields (or whomever they tab as their next franchise quarterback) the same lackluster support that they gave Pickett.

Full Justin Fields Trade Details Pittsburgh Steelers Get: Chicago Bears Get: QB Justin Fields 2025 Conditional 6th Round Pick

The team did sign wide receiver Van Jefferson, but he's more of a replacement for the departed Allen Robinson than Diontae Johnson, who was dealt to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson earlier in the week.

Behind WR1 George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth, the team is lacking in serious receiving threats right now.

Steelers' Skill-Position Depth Chart Player Position Najee Harris RB1 Jaylen Warren RB2 George Pickens WR1 Van Jefferson WR2 Calvin Austin III SL-WR Marquez Callaway WR4 Pat Freiermuth TE1 Darnell Washington TE2

The team must also do work to repair a middling offensive line, which lost starters Chukwuma Okarafor (right tackle) and Mason Cole (center) due to cap constraints.

Fields and Wilson tied for the league-lead in sacks taken last year with 55, and both have a bad habit of holding onto the ball too long. Though their speed gives them the ability to escape the pocket and avoid an incoming pass rush, both also tend to run into sacks when they can't find their first or second read.

As such, it will be up to new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to orchestrate a competent attack with the pieces the Steelers have available.

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach has recently been known for his mishandling of the Falcons' young skill-position talent, though he is also the coordinator who resurrected Ryan Tannehill's career and coaxed an all-time great season out of Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans.

Smith operates almost entirely differently from previous play caller Matt Canada: he likes to run the play action (a lot), his running game is built around a wide zone scheme, and his passing plays routinely attack the middle of the field. He may not be the best offensive coordinator in the game, but he's probably the best OC in Pittsburgh since Bruce Arians.

The team is lucky to have Wilson available as a bridge option for next season, and it's possible that with good play, he could receive an extension to remain the team's starter going forward. However, he's already 35 years old. Other quarterbacks have played well deep into their 30s in recent years, but few, if any, have been as reliant on their athleticism and legs as Russ is.

The Steelers will need to develop their next franchise signal caller soon. For his sake, and for the sake of Steelers fans everywhere, the team must treat him better than they did Pickett.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.