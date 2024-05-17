Highlights The Steelers declined the fifth-year option on running back Najee Harris, making him a free agent after 2024.

Harris' trainer has said the running back has dropped weight in the offseason.

Uncertainty at QB position leaves Steelers unable to plan for long-term future.

When it came time to show fourth-year running back Najee Harris exactly what they thought of him, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't hesitate.

On May 2, the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on Harris' contract—the deadline day for teams to make decisions on contracts for 2021 first round draft picks.

That decision despite being the only running back in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards in his first three seasons. Despite pushing his yards per carry average up over 4.0 yards per carry in 2023. Despite finishing second in broken tackles, with 30. Despite never missing a start.

Harris has taken the very public slight as motivation, according to his trainer, Josh Scott, who said Harris was already down from 242 pounds to 235 pounds this offseason (via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette):

It's all fueling his fire to have an even better season than last year and prove a lot of people wrong. There's a lot of people that hate on him for whatever reason, but he's been as consistent as you can be. He's durable. I think he's going to continue with that. I mean, contract season, that pretty much speaks for itself.

The Steelers selected Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he won two College Football Playoff national championships and had over 1,200 rushing yards and over 1,500 yards of total offense in each of his last two seasons.

New Offensive Coordinator, Backup RB Figured Into Decision

Steelers entire franchise in state of flux with no set plan at quarterback

Much of what led to Harris not receiving his fifth-year option has little to do with anything Harris himself can control. Harris signed a four-year, $13 million rookie contract in 2021. The fifth-year option would have paid him approximately $6.7 million in 2025, which would rank him a very reasonable 12th in terms of AAV amomng RBs for 2023.

First, the Steelers have a new offensive coordinator in former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. The franchise needs to see how Harris performs in a new offense.

Harris RB Ranks (Since 2021) Category Harris Rank Rushes 834 2nd Rushing Yards 3,269 4th Yards/Rush 3.9 T-49th Rushing TDs 22 10th Rushing 1st Downs 158 T-6th Broken Tackles 81 1st Rushes/Broken Tackle 10.3 6th

Second, the Steelers might think backup running back Jaylen Warren might be a better option moving forward. Warren made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and had 1,154 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in 2023—784 rushing yards and 370 receiving yards. He also averaged a robust 5.3 yards per carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since drafting Najee Harris in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't had to think about the position on draft day—they haven't selected a running back since. The Steelers selected a running back in three straight drafts from 2019 to 2021.

Finally, the Steelers have no discernible play at quarterback moving forward. Which means the franchise doesn't really have a plan. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were obtained in offseason moves and both are playing 2024 on essentially one-year contracts.

Harris is clearly looking to make himself as efficient as he can in 2024, dropping a little bit of weight to make himself a little bit more nimble without losing the power and strength that has allowed him to lead the league in broken tackles since he entered the league.

If Harris can just do what he's done his first three seasons, a payday awaits. In Pittsburgh or somewhere else.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.