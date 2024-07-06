Highlights Arthur Smith's coaching style boosts some players' careers, like Jonnu Smith and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Potential "Smith apostles" in Pittsburgh also include Van Jefferson and Darnell Washington.

Smith's focus on the run game may create unexpected heroes, given the team's questions at quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith remains infamous for getting the most out of lesser-known players who immediately struggled without him.

Tight end Jonnu Smith best proves this rather random phenomenon. Under Smith, the TE set career highs in yards, catches, and success rate before signing a big deal with the New England Patriots that tanked his stats.

Four followers of the “Smith Way” have a chance to continue this irregular tradition in Pittsburgh. Here’s a breakdown of the potential Smith apostles with the Steelers and what they can bring to the offense.

Which of Smith’s former players will pop?

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the only Smith acolyte more notorious for their production before and after the OC is running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Prior to meeting his maker with the Atlanta Falcons, every OC struggled to make the most out of Patterson’s unusual skill set. His combined receiving and rushing career high before Smith was 627 yards as a rookie. More often than not, he settled around 450 yards.

It also remains to be seen which quarterback will flourish for the Steelers, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

Under his maestro, Patterson surpassed over 1,100 combined yards and a career-high 52.2 receiving success rate. He smartly followed his muse to Pittsburgh, where he’ll return kick and possibly get some work as a pass catcher out of the backfield. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ahead of him, he’s not likely to get a ton of work. However, he’ll be very helpful in schooling those two in the intricacies of Smith’s offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Under Smith, Patterson set career highs in rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Two other players joining their former OC are wide receivers, Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. With the Steelers not having a ton of proven talent behind George Pickens, both WRs have a solid chance at making the roster. Both have shown flashes in the past, but if the Steelers expect significant contributions from either, they’ll look like canaries in the coal mine.

The last Smith guy is TE MyCole Pruitt who has a long history with Smith dating back to his Titans days. With Pat Freirermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward ahead of him, it’s unlikely Pruitt will make the team unless it’s as a special teamer or with the practice squad. Washington, in particular, profiles as a classic Smith monster in the making.

With underwhelming receiving talent and questions at quarterback, it would make sense for Smith to lean heavily on his renowned run game. There’s a high probability he’ll make heroes out of guys we’ve never heard of again.

Source: Steelers Depot

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.