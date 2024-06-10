Highlights Steelers' offense revamped with new QBs Wilson & Fields, who fit seamlessly with Smith's style.

There’s a whole new look to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense that has a new play caller and new signal callers. Despite all the changes, all the new pieces seem to be fitting together like a puzzle.

During an interview with Steelers.com, new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith spoke about how well Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are fitting in with the culture and offense Smith is putting in place:

They’re really good play extenders, certainly they can change the launch points, which gives you an advantage, they’re not sitting there as a statue in the pocket. They bring a professionalism and a work ethic…they’re bringing guys along, and that’s exciting as well.

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract after the Denver Broncos released him earlier in the offseason. Fields was acquired from the Chicago Bears in a trade that sent a 2025 sixth round pick to the Windy City that could become a fourth-round pick depending on playing time.

It doesn't get much cheaper than that to completely revamp a team's QB room in this age of $50 million-a-year deals.

Why Wilson and Fields Make a Good 1-2 Punch at QB

Both QBs have the skill set to be starters in the NFL, giving Pittsburgh a strong foundation

CREDIT: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson and Fields are at two different ends of their careers.

Fields is entering his fourth NFL season and has shown promise for his future despite a rough tenure in Chicago. Wilson is in year 13 in the NFL, having already won a Super Bowl and earned nine Pro Bowl nods with the Seattle Seahawks.

One trait that Smith brought up that makes the two quarterbacks good for the Steelers’ offense is their athleticism. Wilson’s career has been based on his ability to make plays with his legs and throw outside of the pocket or outside of structure. When a play breaks down, offensive coordinators can lean on Wilson to move around and find the open receiver.

Fields is faster and more athletic than Wilson is, as the strength of Fields’ game is RPO and designed quarterback runs. His accuracy leaves a lot to be desired, but he is similar to Wilson in that he can be relied upon to make a play out of nothing a few times every Sunday.

Russell Wilson-Justin Fields NFL Career Comparison Player Russell Wilson Justin Fields Avg. Pass Yards/Season 3,637 2,224 Avg. Passing TDs/Season 27 13 Avg. INTs/Season 8 10 Avg. Rush Yards/Season 442 740 Avg. Rush Yards/Carry 5.4 6.2 Avg. Rush TDs/Season 2 4

Pittsburgh is looking for a quarterback like that, as future hall of fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was arguably the greatest of all-time at extending plays. He wasn’t as quick as Fields or Wilson, but he used his legs and his strength to dodge or shrug off defenders.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson is tied for ninth in fourth-quarter comeback wins since 1950, even with former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, with 31.

Another reason for this happy marriage is both sides' prowess when it comes to the play-action game. Last year, Atlanta's Desmond Ridder had the second-highest percentage of play-action drop backs (31.9) in the NFL.

When Smith was the OC for the Tennessee Titans from 2019-2020, his top QB, Ryan Tannehill, was seventh in play-action dropback percentage (30.9) in 2019 before jumping up to first in 2020, when nearly two of every five of his dropbacks featured play-action (36.2). That's music to the ears of Wilson and Fields:

Wilson was 5th in play-action passer rating in 2023, 6th in 2021, 8th in 2020, and 5th in 2019.

Fields had a 101.2 passer rating off of play-action last year, compared to just 81.6 without it.

Fields' play-action passer rating was 36.7 points higher than his non-play-action number as a rookie in 2021, it was 15.7 better in 2022, and 19.6 better in 2023.

All signs indicate early that Wilson is the leader in the clubhouse to start Week 1 at quarterback. Fields could be viewed more as a developmental project for the Steelers if he progresses well learning behind Wilson.

Smith is gifted with two quarterbacks who can make plays, as he didn’t have any quarterbacks who fit that mold when he was head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Now, he's got an embarrassment of riches in terms of players who fit exactly the type of offensive scheme he loves to run, and with which he had success in his years as the OC in Tennessee.

