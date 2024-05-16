Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of NFL's toughest schedules in 2024.

The Steelers end the season with 6 of 8 games against playoff teams from 2023.

The biggest question surrounds the Steelers' QB situation after moves to obtain Russell Wilson, Justin Fields.

The Pittsburgh Steelers sure don't seem like a team coming off a 10-7 season and a third playoff appearance in four seasons.

After the release of the 2024 NFL regular-season schedule on May 15, they seem like a franchise that's up against the wall.

That's thanks to a slate of games that includes starting the season with three of four games on the road and two games with just three days off in between. The Steelers won't play at home until Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers—the latest home opener for Pittsburgh since 2001.

Steelers' owner and president Art Rooney II was straightforward about his displeasure with the schedule following its official release on May 15 (via NFL):

It's probably not exactly how I would have drawn it up, but we've got to do the best we can.

The Steelers also have a brutal stretch of games to close out the season: over the final eight games of the campaign they play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns all twice, plus games against the Philadelphia Eagles and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

The game against the Chiefs will actually be a piece of television history as the first NFL game streamed on Netflix.

Biggest Question for Steelers: Who Will Play Quarterback?

Offseason acquisitions included two former starting QBs in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

The Steelers have the third-hardest schedule in the league based on opponents' 2023 winning percentage (.533), and oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't seem to have much faith they'll be able to survive their brutal slate of games, as BetMGM has their over/under win total set at 7.5.

The biggest question hanging over the franchise is at the quarterback position. The Steelers traded 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett to the Eagles after he was their primary starter for the last two seasons.

In his place, Pittsburgh signed free-agent quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $1.2 million and traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Bears' starting quarterback over the last two seasons.

The Steelers declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Fields' contract, essentially putting both quarterbacks on one-year, prove-it deals.

Because of his experience, Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, seems to have the inside track. Of note? The Steelers travel to play the Denver Broncos, Wilson's former team, for Denver's home opener in Week 2.

