The NFL has made a massive push to bring more games across the pond, and there's another country Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney is eying.

Speaking to the BBC, Rooney specifically mentioned Ireland as a potential site for a future regular season game, and he hopes his Steelers are in it.

It's been a goal from the start, being able to pursue an opportunity to play a live game in front of the Irish fans.

The Steelers once played the Chicago Bears in a preseason game in Dublin back in 1997, at Croke Park.

The NCAA has also brought some college football games to Dublin, at Aviva Stadium, with the most recent outing being Notre Dame taking on Navy in August 2023.

The NFL Continues to Grow Their Brand in Europe

FIve games to take place outside the U.S. this season

The league is set to feature five games as part of its International Series this season, with a Week 1 matchup in Brazil, three games in London and one in Munich, Germany.

NFL International Series Games in 2024 Matchup Date Venue/City Packers vs. Eagles Fri, Sept. 6 Corinthians Arena / São Paulo, Brazil Jets vs. Vikings Sun, Oct. 6 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / London, England Jaguars vs. Bears Sun, Oct. 13 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / London, England Patriots vs. Jaguars Sun, Oct. 20 Wembley Stadium / London England Giants vs. Panthers Sun, Nov. 10 Allianz Arena / Munich, Germany

The NFL has been conducting a feasibility study in order to determine which other European countries have the appetite for football, and Ireland is one country involved in the study.

Rooney is very optimistic about Dublin's ability and appetite to host games, but ultimately the decision lies with the league.

We're awaiting some of their findings and we have told them we would love to get to the island to play a game some day. It's an exciting future ahead. It would be special no matter where we played it. Croke Park hosted it in 1997 and that is a special venue, but that's really in the hands of the NFL.

Rooney's family owns the Steelers, and he currently serves as the team's director of business development and strategy.

He pointed out that the NFL's International Player Pathway Program (IPP) has helped grow the sport, including bringing Gaelic football star Charlie Smyth, who signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints as a kicker, into the league.

We've seen the Gaelic football players and the talented legs that they have. The fact guys and gals grow up kicking a ball helps transition to American football kicking. So it's really impressive on that front.

Ultimately, we don't know when or if the Steelers will be the team that plays a game in Ireland, but it seems inevitable that the NFL will get there at some point, barring a surprising lack of interest found from the ongoing feasibility study.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Established in 2017, the NFL's IPP paved the way for a record 21 players to land NFL contracts this offseason, shattering last year's record of 8.

On top of European expansion for its International Series, the NFL has also looked into other markets, including Australia.

The league will expand to eight international regular season games in 2025 and will very likely look into more in future years.

