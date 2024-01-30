Highlights Steelers owner Art Rooney II is determined to end the team's playoff drought and take the necessary steps to secure wins.

The Steelers are evaluating everyone in the organization, including head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Despite recent struggles, Rooney expressed unwavering support for Tomlin and believes he has the ability to lead the team to another championship.

Even the boss man has had enough of the lack of postseason success in the Steel City.

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II admitted that his sense of urgency for the team's success had grown during his end-of-season media availability, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor:

We've had enough of this. It's time to get some wins; it's time to take these next steps.

After losing to the Bills 31-17 in the Wild Card round this year, the team continued its playoff win drought, which stretches back to 2016, and for perhaps the most storied franchise in league history, that won't cut it: it's their longest such drought since the dark days of the 1960s.

The Steelers also fired a coordinator in-season for the first time since the 1940s when they let go of OC Matt Canada in November. Pittsburgh is breaking records out there, but not the ones they want.

The tumult is apparent to everyone in the league, and the Steelers aren't going to let mediocrity define them. Now is the time for Pittsburgh to evaluate everyone involved in the organization, from head coach Mike Tomlin to beleaguered quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Related Mike Tomlin walks out on presser—but he won't walk out on Steelers Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walked out of his postgame presser after being asked about his future with the team, but fans shouldn't worry.

Despite struggles, Steelers confident in Tomlin

Rooney voiced his unwavering support for his beloved head coach in interview

Mike Tomlin hasn't led the Steelers to the Super Bowl since their loss against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 45 following the 2010 campaign, but he also hasn't had a losing record through his entire 17-year tenure in Pittsburgh. That kind of longevity and consistency counts for something, especially when it comes to earning the respect of his players.

As Rooney explained in his interview:

The players still respond to Mike, and that's No. 1. He still has the key characteristics that we saw when we hired him. He can keep the attention of a group of 20-year-olds for a whole season and keep them in the fight for the whole way. So, [I] still feel good about Mike. Obviously, if I didn't, [we] would make a change, but if we didn't think Mike was able to lead us to a championship, he wouldn't be here, and that's why he is here.

Rooney also discussed the need for the Steelers to modernize their offense with a new OC after years of futility with Canada and previous offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, citing the team's desire to find a play caller who can build a scheme around the roster's inherent strengths, rather than needing to bring in a legion of players.

Rooney mentioned that he had an idea of what he wants the Steelers offense to look like, and if we look back on his family's long history of ownership in the blue-collar town of Pittsburgh, that can only mean one thing: smash mouth football and a mean running game. As evidenced by the table below, that has been sorely lacking over the last half-decade.

Steelers Combined Offensive Ranks 2019-2023 Category Steelers Rank Points/Game 20.0 25th Yards/Game 310.8 30th Pass Yards/Game 208.9 23rd Rush Yards/Game 102.0 26th Yards/Play 4.9 T-29th

Tomlin has likewise gone on record saying the team still believes in Pickett as the quarterback of the future, but the Pittsburgh University alum will need to show massive growth in his third year to stay on schedule while dealing with new QB competition.

Apart from Tomlin's vague confirmation that the team would bring in outside competition for Pickett this offseason, the QB situation in Pittsburgh remains up in the air. Pickett has been responsible but vanilla with the ball, notching the second-lowest interception rate (1.8) of all-time (min. 500 attempts) while also throwing the fewest TD passes (13) through a QB's first 24 starts in NFL history.

There is also still the possibility that the Steelers will bring back free agent Mason Rudolph, who showed Steeler nation just how high the Pittsburgh offense can fly during the final month of the 2023 campaign, scoring the fifth-most points in the NFL over the season's last three weeks.

Tomlin going away from his comfort zone and hiring a coordinator from outside the building and his inner circle—such as the Houston Texans' QB coach, Jerrod Johnson, whom they've already interviewed—could help Pickett and the offense un-wedge from their rut, providing some more support for a defense that's consistently among the league's best.

Source: Brooke Pryor